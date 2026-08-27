Harry Jowsey net worth in focus as Amber Mozo split news sparks Olivia Phillips speculations

Harry Jowsey's net worth has come into focus as the television personality revealed he's split up with Amber Mozo. Jowsey was speaking at the Let’s Marry Harry reunion on Netflix.

Harry Jowsey's net worth has come into focus after he announced his split with Amber Mozo. (X/@HarryJowsey)

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Jowsey confirmed that the 29-year-old had split up with 31-year-old Amber. Their relationship reportedly ended in January 2026, almost two months after the wedding was filmed for the finale which aired in November.

“We went back into the real world, and there were just things that I was not okay with, to be honest…I just want to be considered in a marriage … I didn’t see someone that wanted to consider me,” Amber told PEOPLE after the tense reunion episode.

Harry, meanwhile, said on the episode “Watching the show back, it was really difficult because you could see I have very strong feelings for both the girls. I think there was always the question, which was unfair to Amber and also unfair to Dannelle. It is so difficult to be in a situation where you feel so strongly for two people, and ultimately it’s like, well, that’s not the right decision.”

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Later, returning with host Haylee Baylee, Harry added “Walking into this, I was hopeful that it was the right situation, and that I’d find my person. Unfortunately, I didn’t, but I learned so much about myself. I learned so much about what I want, and what I definitely don’t want in a person.”

The dramatic developments have put focus on Harry Jowsey's net worth.

Harry Jowsey net worth: How he made his money

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Harry Jowsey shot to fame with Too Hot to Handle in 2021. Since then, he's reportedly made millions.

Harry appeared on Heartbreak Island, winning $100,000 prize with his then-girlfriend. He then walked away with about $50,000. From Too Hot to Handle, Harry made about $7,500. As per The Tab, Harry's main source of income has been his OnlyFans. Since launching the account, Harry made $1 million in revenue in the first few month.

In one year, he made $3 million the report added. As per the report, Harry once made $500,000 in a single month and a steamy shower video once got him over $100,000 in just 24 hours. With Let's Marry Harry, he could have been paid around $300,000 to $850,000. The report added that this would make his net worth around $10 million.

Harry Jowsey linked to Olivia Phillips?

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As per Entertainment Weekly, Harry is linked to model Olivia Phillips. He also referred to new love on the reunion episode.

“Life has been so beautiful and [I’m] so grateful for it all, and where we’re at now…So excited to put [the show] behind me and keep it moving,” he said without naming Phillips.