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Harsh Gujral, Gaurav Khanna join 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'

Harsh Gujral, Gaurav Khanna join 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'

May 03, 2026 01:25 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Comedian Harsh Gujral and actor Gaurav Khanna are set to feature in Colors TV's stunt-based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi 15".

Harsh Gujral, Gaurav Khanna join 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'

The 15th edition will be hosted by Rohit Shetty, who will push contestants to their limits, forcing them to confront their deepest fears and turning every stunt into a gripping test of resilience and courage, according to a press release.

Khanna, who recently won "Bigg Boss 19", said "Khatron Ke Khiladi" is a "different kind of test". "I've always believed in staying grounded and handling things with a sense of control. That's how people have seen me over the years, and what connected with them during 'Bigg Boss 19'... My instinct is to self-protect and avoid situations that don't feel right, so this format challenges that in every way. Growth comes from stepping into discomfort, and this show puts you right there," he said in a statement.

"As a comedian, you're always chasing new material, new stories, and I have a feeling this journey is going to give me plenty of that. If I can face these fears and still manage to find the humour in it, I think the audience is in for a complete ride, adrenaline, entertainment, and a bit of Harsh Gujral Special along the way," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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