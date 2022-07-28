Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tv

Harsh Rajput on toughest phase of his life: Before Nazar I had no work

In an exclusive chat actor Harsh Rajput speaks about the most difficult phase in his career when he had no work. He also hints at finding his special someone, as she speaks about marriage.
Published on Jul 28, 2022 12:06 PM IST
ByVinay MR Mishra

A dry spell in career is gruelling and not a walk in the park. Actor Harsh Rajput had this phase of no work before he landed his hit supernatural drama Nazar that ran for almost two years. While his savings and small business took care of him financially, it was the frustration of no work that was flagging.

“The toughest period (in my life) was before Nazar. There was this whole one and a half year where I had no work and I genuinely had no work. I was trying, and I tried everything; every big or small role, every genre. I auditioned for everything. But nothing was working. I did not understand where I was going wrong. That was one of the toughest periods of my life. I was not getting work, and I was ready for any work that I’d get. But I wasn’t getting any. It was tough physically, mentally and emotionally,” the 34-year-old recalls.

Rajput admits that the phase took a toll on his mental health, however, it was his family that motivated and supported him. “Actors are very emotional people. Kaafi choti baatein bhi bother karti hain. And at that time nothing was working for me.That was the last level I had reached, isse nahi jaaunga (that I was aware),’ he mentions.

Coming to his personal life, Rajput hints at being in a relationship. Ask him if there’s a special someone in his life and he says, “I don’t want to talk about it (now), maybe when the time is right, I will reveal it.” However, he confesses that he does want to get married. “I’m old school and I believe in it (marriage). I would want to get married one day,” Rajput says, ending by adding that his parents are quite “modern” and they don’t push him for marriage.

