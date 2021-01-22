HBO developing new Game of Thrones prequel on 'high priority', based on Dunk and Egg novellas

A new Game of Thrones prequel series is in development at HBO. The show will be based on GoT author George RR Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, whose events are set 90 years before A Song of Ice and Fire, books that were the source material for Game of Thrones.

The new series features the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg). Martin has published three novellas in the series so far -- The Hedge Knight in 1998, The Sworn Sword in 2003, and The Mystery Knight in 2010.

Variety reports that the project is in early development, and no writer is attached to it yet. But it is a 'high priority' title for HBO, as it looks to build on its post-Game of Thrones catalogue.

The first Game of Thrones prequel, titled House of the Dragon, is expected to land on HBO in 2022.

HBO has committed to 10 episodes of the series, co-created by Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, who will also direct several episodes. Entertainment Weekly cites sources as saying that the series will, at some point, tackle the famed Targaryen civil war.

Previously, another spin-off, created by Jane Goldman, had reached the pilot stage before being axed by HBO. Martin in his blog had written, “It goes without saying that I was saddened to hear the show would not be going to series. Jane Goldman is a terrific screenwriter, and I enjoyed brainstorming with her. I do not know why HBO decided not to go to series on this one, but I do not think it had to do with House of the Dragon.”

