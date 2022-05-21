Helly Shah shares pictures from 'fangirl moment' with Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival, chats with Aaradhya

Actor Helly Shah has shared that she had a fangirl moment at Cannes Film Festival 2022 after she got a chance to meet Aishwarya Rai there. Helly made her debut appearance at the Cannes this year as her film Kaya Palat's poster is set to be unveiled at the festival. During the festival, she got to meet Aishwarya, who is representing L'Oreal. Also Read| Pooja Hegde stuns in white, Tamannaah Bhatia in black but TV actor Helly Shah steals attention at Cannes Film Festival

Helly took to her Instagram account on Friday to share pictures from her meeting with Aishwarya Rai, and captioned it, “Had a fan girl moment at Cannes. Got to meet the evergreen beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.” The first picture showed them posing together after they made their appearances on the red carpet at Cannes on Wednesday. Aishwarya had arrived in an extravagant black ball gown while Helly had worn a grey-green gown with a matching cape as they attended the screening of Top Gun: Maverick.

Helly also shared a picture from an after-party in Cannes, in which she was seen standing next to Aishwarya and having a conversation with the actor’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Helly wore an ivory outfit for the party, while Aishwarya wore a shimmery pink outfit with a pink jacket. Aaradhya was seen in a red dress and a red hairband.

Helly’s fans and her friends from the television industry showered love on the post. Actors Surbhi Chandna and Tanya Sharma commented heart-eyes emoji, while Roshni Sahota wrote, “This is so perfect.” A fan commented, “ I was secretly hoping there would be a pic of you with her!!!! Two Queens reigning Cannes.”

Helly, known for her appearance in television shows such as Swaragini, and Devanshi, was last seen in the web series Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. She also appeared in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as one of the contestants.

