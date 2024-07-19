Hina Khan drops new pictures from work diaries post surgery after breast cancer diagnosis

Hina Khan is putting up a brave front ever since she returned to work after her surgery. She shared her breast cancer diagnosis on Instagram a few weeks ago, receiving support from the entertainment industry. Hina recently posted more photos from her ‘Work-Diaries’, with Mouni Roy and Rubina Dilaik sending their love. (Also read: Hina Khan undergoes breast cancer surgery, says she is ‘still in pain’; shares handwritten note from hospital staff) Hina Khan posted pictures from her 'Work Diaries' post her surgery.

Hina Khan gets support from Mouni Roy, Rubina Dilaik

Hina shared a series of three photos from her car while travelling for work and captioned her post as, “Keep Going Hon (Mending heart emoji, symbolising healing or recovering from emotional hurt).” The actor wore a white co-ord set in the pictures. Rubina commented, “Sending you love (heart emoji).” Mouni Roy wrote, “Strongest (heart and blessings emojis).” Sophie Choudry added three hearts emojis, while Geeta Phogat dropped heart and muscle emojis. Rashmi Desai and Anita Hassanandani Reddy also posted heart emojis.

Hina also shared a cryptic note about hope in her Instagram stories. “Smile, even if your heart is dripping blood. - Imam Ali.” Hina also shared a picture of her legs in her Instagram story where she can be seen wearing therapy socks. She captioned the post as, “Life lately (smiling emoji).”

Hina Khan shared a cryptic post about tough times in her Instagram story.

Hina Khan's breast cancer diagnosis

Hina had shared about her health condition three weeks ago in her Instagram post which read, “Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.” She also requested her well wishers to send their love and prayers.

Hina Khan shared a picture of her therapy socks in her Instagram story.

Hina is known for her work in the popular Hindi television series - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also emerged as the runner-up in the reality shows - Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11.