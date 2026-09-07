Hina Khan says Kriti Sanon ‘didn’t deserve so much' backlash over Rakhi ad row

Recently, Kriti Sanon featured in a jewellery brand advertisement for Raksha Bandhan and found herself at the centre of a national debate after several people objected to the outfit she wore in the ad. Kriti later issued a statement defending her attire, but the brand eventually took down the advertisement. Now, television actor Hina Khan has weighed in on the controversy.

Hina Khan on Kriti Sanon's Rakhi advertisement controversy

Hina Khan reacts to Kriti Sanon's Rakhi ad controversy.

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During a recent episode of The4POV, Hina discussed Kriti’s Raksha Bandhan ad controversy with her husband, Rocky Jaiswal, and actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. She said actors always have the option of opting out of a project if they are uncomfortable with its creative direction. “Sometimes, some brands are very adamant on a certain sort of their creative. They want to do it their way. As an actor, you always have the option of opting out, considering that it may backfire. Maybe it was not well thought or maybe they thought it may not become what it became,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Hina clarified that she does not blame Kriti for the controversy and sympathised with her over the backlash she faced. She said, “The level at which... what happened and what is happening, no one deserves so much. Ek cheez ho gayi, aapne itna socha nahi and it happened (A thing happened, you didn't give it much thought). But then people don't let it go. It becomes big and very big. If I, as Hina Khan, am asked what my opinion is, I will give my opinion. But at the same time, I believe we as actors always have the option of opting out.” All about the controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Hina clarified that she does not blame Kriti for the controversy and sympathised with her over the backlash she faced. She said, “The level at which... what happened and what is happening, no one deserves so much. Ek cheez ho gayi, aapne itna socha nahi and it happened (A thing happened, you didn't give it much thought). But then people don't let it go. It becomes big and very big. If I, as Hina Khan, am asked what my opinion is, I will give my opinion. But at the same time, I believe we as actors always have the option of opting out.” All about the controversy {{/usCountry}}

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Kriti and the jewellery brand faced backlash after several people objected to her wearing a bralette and skirt while tying a rakhi to her brother in the advertisement. Some also criticised the decision to show her tying a rakhi to a pet dog in the ad.

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Several politicians spoke out against the advertisement. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also criticised the ad and questioned the styling choice for a Hindu festival. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came out in support of Kriti.

Kriti later addressed the controversy on Instagram and questioned the criticism surrounding her outfit. She also asked why women continue to be judged based on what they wear.

She wrote, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family!”