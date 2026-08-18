Los Angeles, "It: Welcome to Derry", a prequel series based in the world of popular horror franchise "IT", has been renewed for a second season at American network HBO.

Horror series 'It: Welcome to Derry' renewed for season two at HBO

The horror show, based on celebrated author Stephen King's "IT" novel, premiered in October 2025 and received positive response from both fans and the critics.

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Set in 1962 in the fictional town of Derry, Maine, the first season detailed the experiences of the town's residents with the evil shape-shifting clown, Pennywise, a role that actor Bill Skarsgard reprised from the films.

According to the official logline, season two will go back in time to 1935 and take place during the Great Depression.

The story centres on the bloody massacre of the Bradley Gang, a group of bank robbers who stop in Derry to buy ammo and end up facing unimaginable horror, it added.

"It: Welcome to Derry" is developed by filmmaker Andy Muschietti, who kickstarted the franchise with the 2017 film "IT" and then directed "IT: Chapter Two", along with his sister Barbara and Jason Fuchs, who also served as the co-showrunner alongside Brad Caleb Kane.

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{{^usCountry}} HBO announced that for the new season, Kane will serve as the sole showrunner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HBO announced that for the new season, Kane will serve as the sole showrunner. {{/usCountry}}

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"Continuing to explore and expand on the amazing world Stephen King created is an absolute privilege. The support of our partners at HBO and Warner Bros. Television is priceless. Boy do we love our jobs," said Andy and Barbara Muschietti.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of HBO Max Original Programming, said the company is excited to return to the "chilling world of Derry" and to further expand on Muschiettis' horrifically iconic adaptation.

"Together with Brad Caleb Kane, they will break new ground in season two, deepening the terror, the mystery, and the unforgettable Pennywise lore that fans love to devour," she said.

HBO is yet to announce the cast of the second season.

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The first season featured Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Blake Cameron James, Arian S. Cartaya, Amanda Christine, Matilda Lawler, Clara Stack, Madeleine Stowe and Rudy Mancuso.

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