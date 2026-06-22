House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1 ending explained: Battle of the Gullet, tragic death & Isle of Faces mystery

House of the Dragon returns after nearly two years, and it wastes no time. The season 3 premiere dives straight into the brutal Battle of the Gullet, finally delivering the full-scale dragon warfare the series has been building toward. The episode opens amid the fallout of past betrayals and fragile alliances. The conflict quickly escalates into one of the bloodiest chapters in Westeros history. [Warning: major spoilers for House of the Dragon season 3, episode 1 ahead.]

Season 3 premiere: War enters its deadliest phase

Harry Collett in a still from House of the Dragon season 3. (HBO/Warner Bros.)

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The Season 2 finale left the realm on the brink of total chaos. In a desperate bid to stop the bloodshed, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) made a secret pact to surrender King's Landing to Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy). Meanwhile, a severely burned King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) snuck out of the capital with Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), leaving the ruthless Prince Regent Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) in charge. At Harrenhal, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) finally renewed his oath of loyalty to Rhaenyra.

The episode opens with Alicent Hightower moving first. From inside the Red Keep, she pushes Aemond toward Harrenhal, playing into his anger and sending him away from King’s Landing. With the capital suddenly exposed, the path is clear for Rhaenyra Targaryen.

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{{^usCountry}} At Dragonstone, Rhaenyra sees what looks like a clean end to the war. She orders Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) to move his fleet from the Gullet and secure Blackwater Bay. But the moment doesn’t last. Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall) and Admiral Sharako Lohar (Abigail Thorn) arrive with the Triarchy fleet, catching the Velaryons completely off guard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At Dragonstone, Rhaenyra sees what looks like a clean end to the war. She orders Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) to move his fleet from the Gullet and secure Blackwater Bay. But the moment doesn’t last. Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall) and Admiral Sharako Lohar (Abigail Thorn) arrive with the Triarchy fleet, catching the Velaryons completely off guard. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When news reaches Dragonstone, Rhaenyra prepares to fly into battle herself. But Jacaerys “Jace” Velaryon (Harry Collett) refuses to let her go. He locks her inside her chambers with the Queensguard and makes a split-second decision no one can undo. He takes Vermax into the sky himself, with Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia) riding alongside him on Moondancer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When news reaches Dragonstone, Rhaenyra prepares to fly into battle herself. But Jacaerys “Jace” Velaryon (Harry Collett) refuses to let her go. He locks her inside her chambers with the Queensguard and makes a split-second decision no one can undo. He takes Vermax into the sky himself, with Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia) riding alongside him on Moondancer. {{/usCountry}}

Emma D'Aarcy and Harry Collet in the season 3 of House of the Dragon. (HBO/Warner Bros.)

{{^usCountry}} The Battle of the Gullet explained {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Battle of the Gullet explained {{/usCountry}}

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The Battle of the Gullet erupts into full chaos — ships burning at sea while dragons tear through the sky above. Lord Corlys Velaryon leads the Black fleet on water, while Jace and Baela strike from above, torching Triarchy vessels and pushing the enemy back. However, complete disorder soon took over the battlefield. Jace spotted an unknown dragon Sheepstealer and the rider and suddenly realised it was his step-sister, Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell).

Hesitating to strike, he ordered Vermax to pull back. A Triarchy grapnel hooks Vermax and drags the dragon under the waves. Jace makes a serious effort to get out at the surfacef of the sea, barely alive, only to be hit by three crossbow bolts moments later. This leaves the viewers witness the devastating loss of Jace.

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Despite this devastating loss, Team Black ultimately secured a technical victory. Alyn of Hull killed the Triarchy commander, Admiral Sharako Lohar, in close combat. This shattered the enemy's morale, scattering the Triarchy forces and forcing a retreat, though the Velaryon fleet still suffered nearly 30 percent destruction.

This sequence introduced major departures from George R.R. Martin's book, Fire & Blood. In this version, Sharako Lohar was killed instead of surviving the conflict. Furthermore, Jason Lannister was beheaded by Roddy the Ruin before the naval engagement even began, and Tyland Lannister’s fate was left entirely ambiguous after he was thrown overboard during the chaos.

The Isle of Faces and Game of Thrones connection

While the Battle of the Gullet raged at sea, the dragonseeds, Ulf White, Hugh Hammer, and Addam of Hull, were quietly stationed on a small island near Harrenhal, waiting for the right moment to strike at Aemond and his dragon, Vhagar. The island turns out to be the Isle of Faces, one of the most sacred and mysterious places in Westeros. But the longer they remain there, the more the silence feels wrong — too still, almost like something is watching them.

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The tension breaks when Ulf White wanders into the woods and comes across a black goat standing near the treeline, staring without moving. The moment feels unnatural, hinting at something far more deliberate at play. It’s later suggested that this could be linked to Alys Rivers, the witch of Harrenhal, raising the possibility that she’s been observing or subtly influencing events from a distance.

Soon after, Hugh and Addam notice their dragons — Silverwing and Seasmoke — reacting aggressively to something hidden in the forest. When they investigate, they glimpse a tall figure with antlers and goat-like legs in the shadows, which vanishes before they can react. The sight strongly points to the Green Men, an ancient and almost mythical order believed to guard the Isle of Faces and its sacred weirwoods.

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The moment also echoes George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, where Addam of Hull is said to have encountered the Green Men during his time on the island.

The Isle of Faces itself is deeply tied to Westeros’ oldest history; the site where the First Men and the Children of the Forest signed the Pact. Even centuries later, its mythology endures, with lingering hints that the Children may have survived beyond the island and later resurfaced in the far north, as seen when Bran Stark meets them in Game of Thrones.

What to expect from this season?

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Giving a glimpse of what to expect from the season ahead, HBO and Game of Thrones launched a new trailer on Monday. The Battle of the Gullet leaves Lord Corlys seemingly washed ashore. Rhaenyra, reeling from Jace's tragic death, is now consumed by vengeance. Daemon stands ready to paint King's Landing red as the long-awaited Fall of the city approaches.

Meanwhile, Rhaena faces the consequences of unleashing the uncontrollable Sheepstealer, who burned friend and foe alike. With Aegon having fled the capital and Alicent's bargain hanging in the balance, Rhaenyra and Daemon's reunion could tip the war but nothing comes easy in this dance of dragons.

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