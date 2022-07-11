Hruta Durgule on her hush-hush wedding: I didn’t want it to end

Actor Hruta Durgule tied the knot with her long-time beau, director Prateek Shah on May 18, this year. However, the actor has barely spoken about her marriage which was an extremely close-knit affair. Durgule reveals she has always wanted such a private affair.

“Everybody is asking why your wedding was so hush-hush and private. But I always wanted it like that. I always wanted just close friends and people who were close to me (at the wedding). It happened the way I wanted it. All the pre-wedding rituals took place at home in the presence of our close friends and family. We clubbed everything together because to get an off (from their TV shows) was difficult. The day was so beautiful that I didn’t want it to end,” Durgule elaborates.

Durgule who is currently seen as a lead in a Marathi daily spoke about how it was getting difficult for them to get a holiday for their wedding. The couple, after their short wedding, also went to Morocco for a honeymoon. “Finally both of us got a break. This schedule has been crazy. It was very difficult to even meet. This was like an escape for us. We are happy that we had a good time. It was fun. We clubbed everything in one day and kept the wedding ceremonies short as we were certain that we wanted to go out. And it was difficult to even get a one-day break. Our production (houses) was so kind. Otherwise, it is very difficult for a protagonist to get a holiday from a daily soap. We were keen to travel so we used most of our dates there,” she explains and signs off.

