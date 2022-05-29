Hum Paanch's Bhairavi Raichura reveals her first fan moment: 'Truck drivers got excited, thought I was one of them'

Actor Bhairavi Raichura, who rose to fame with Hum Paanch, has shared her first brush with stardom when she played Kajal Bhai in the comedy show produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show also featured Vidya Balan as Bhairavi's onscreen sister. (Also read: Lockdown effect: Bhairavi Raichura is missing acting)

Hum Paanch traced the story of a family with five daughters--each one of them with a unique personality. Imtiaz Patel wrote the show, which had a successful run in the 90s. The Rajat Rawail-directorial also featured Vandana Pathak, Rakhi Vijan and Priyanka Mehra as the daughters, alongside Vidya and Bhairavi. Ashok Saraf played the father while Shoma Anand played his second wife. Priya Tendulkar was also a part of the show as Ashok's first wife, who was dead and spoke with him through a photo frame.

Talking about her first brush with fans in public life, Bhairavi told ETimes, "At that time, I used to live in Borivali. Our set was in Juhu and I used to travel by train and take a rickshaw. Initially, my father used to drop me off and then I started travelling alone. One day, on the train people started recognizing me. On screen, I would look different with a shirt and cap on. Then, during Navratri, I went to play garba."

She added, "People came up to me saying, ‘Humne bet lagayi hai ke aap Kajal bhai ho na (We have a bet that you are Kaja bhai)’. That’s when I felt that people know me. Then my father got me a car and told me to travel by car. That’s how I got my first car. I remember, we were shooting on the bylanes of Juhu. There were some trucks and autos passing by. They got so excited seeing me, probably they thought I was one of them. There was a mob. I would also get letters from fans."

