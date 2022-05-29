Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Hum Paanch's Bhairavi Raichura reveals her first fan moment: 'Truck drivers got excited, thought I was one of them'
tv

Hum Paanch's Bhairavi Raichura reveals her first fan moment: 'Truck drivers got excited, thought I was one of them'

Bhairavi Raichura recalls her first brush with fans in public life, and shares that people first started recognising her on the local train.
Bhairavi Raichura as Kajal Bhai in Hum Paanch.
Published on May 29, 2022 12:09 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Bhairavi Raichura, who rose to fame with Hum Paanch, has shared her first brush with stardom when she played Kajal Bhai in the comedy show produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show also featured Vidya Balan as Bhairavi's onscreen sister. (Also read: Lockdown effect: Bhairavi Raichura is missing acting)

Hum Paanch traced the story of a family with five daughters--each one of them with a unique personality. Imtiaz Patel wrote the show, which had a successful run in the 90s. The Rajat Rawail-directorial also featured Vandana Pathak, Rakhi Vijan and Priyanka Mehra as the daughters, alongside Vidya and Bhairavi. Ashok Saraf played the father while Shoma Anand played his second wife. Priya Tendulkar was also a part of the show as Ashok's first wife, who was dead and spoke with him through a photo frame.

Talking about her first brush with fans in public life, Bhairavi told ETimes, "At that time, I used to live in Borivali. Our set was in Juhu and I used to travel by train and take a rickshaw. Initially, my father used to drop me off and then I started travelling alone. One day, on the train people started recognizing me. On screen, I would look different with a shirt and cap on. Then, during Navratri, I went to play garba."

RELATED STORIES

She added, "People came up to me saying, ‘Humne bet lagayi hai ke aap Kajal bhai ho na (We have a bet that you are Kaja bhai)’. That’s when I felt that people know me. Then my father got me a car and told me to travel by car. That’s how I got my first car. I remember, we were shooting on the bylanes of Juhu. There were some trucks and autos passing by. They got so excited seeing me, probably they thought I was one of them. There was a mob. I would also get letters from fans."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
hum paanch
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP