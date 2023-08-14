‘I am forever changed’, Bachelor in Paradise star Jade Roper shares grief of miscarriage

In a deeply touching and emotional Instagram post on Sunday, August 13, Bachelor in Paradise star Jade Roper shared heartbreaking news with her followers. The 36-year-old reality TV personality, who is known for her appearance on the hit show, revealed that she is currently experiencing a miscarriage. Jade and her husband Tanner Tolbert were excitedly anticipating the arrival of their fourth child, a baby boy named Beau.

Bachelor in Paradise star Jade Roper shares heartbreaking miscarriage news, revealing deep grief and previous struggles.(Instagram/jadelizroper)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With a heavy heart, Jade wrote, “I’ve been struggling what to write here as I’ve been navigating a miscarriage. It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love and to complete our family. While our hearts are completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jade bravely shared intimate photos of her baby bump, along with the painful revelation that she is still carrying the fetus. She described her situation as a "missed miscarriage," where the baby's heart has stopped and growth has ceased, but her body hasn't yet released the pregnancy. She expressed her hope to let the process unfold naturally under the care of her medical provider.

The couple, who met and fell in love during Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, have been through a journey of joy and challenges in building their family. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Emerson (nicknamed Emmy), in August 2017, and a baby boy, Brooks, in July 2019. In November 2020, their second son, Reed, joined the family.

Also Read | Reality star Georgia Kousoulou's heartbreaking miscarriage chronicles leave fans in tears

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jade's announcement also touched on previous struggles she had faced. She shared her experiences of pregnancy loss in the past, revealing, “I don’t talk about them publicly very much, probably because I still always cry even though a lot of time has passed, and it always catches me off guard that there’s still so much more under the surface.”

The couple had not disclosed Jade's recent pregnancy prior to the miscarriage revelation. The news has brought forth an outpouring of support and love from fans and fellow Bachelor Nation members.