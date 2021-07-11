I am reliving my father’s dream: Sumbul

Seen in Article 15, actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan is glad to have been able to pursue her father’s wish of making a career in acting.

“My father went out of his way to see me and my sister (Saniya) make a name in the entertainment industry. He being a theatre director and choreographer, closed his academy in Delhi to bring us to Mumbai where we could try our luck and relive his dream of acting,” says the Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein and Chandragupta Maurya actor.

In a short span of time, she has done notable characters in a number of shows and enjoys when praise comes her way.

“I remember when I started shooting for Article 15 it was a small role but in those seven days of shooting Anubhav (Sinha) sir was really happy with my performance. It turned out to be important enough to earn me praises from many including Ayushmann (Khurrana) sir.”

Like many others Sumbul too had a tough time during the pandemic resulting in loss of work.

“Last year due to lockdown my show went off air and I was out of work. I love to go to work every day and that’s something I look forward to in my life. But I was stuck in Nagpur with no work at all. Savings too were declining fast and I was too anxious. This year, for a change, it was not as bad because I had a show where I play a protagonist and then work didn’t stop as we relocated to another city for the shoot of Imlie,” says the young actor.

Sumbul finds Uttar Pradesh very vast and vibrant. “The state has a huge expanse. I have relatives in Shahjahapur and been there many times. I shot for Article... in Lucknow and TV show Mann Mei Hai Vishwas in Ayodhya and Mathura. Beautiful cities with charming culture is what you get to see in UP.”