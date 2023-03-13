'I don't have long to live, my time is very limited', Star Trek's William Shatner talks about his mortality

The fame of Star Trek, William Shatner recently shared his thoughts on the legacy he wants to leave behind. He recognizes that he doesn't have much time left and wants to make the most of it by creating a documentary called You Can Call Me Bill. In the documentary, he intends to share his life experiences and insights, as well as provide a way to connect with future generations. He hopes to inspire and entertain his audience, leaving behind a meaningful legacy that will continue to live on long after he's gone. (Also read: Paulina Porizkova breaks silence on 'dating' despite having trust issues: 'Our relationship is in early days')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a conversation with Variety, William talked about his documentary, and said, “I've turned down a lot of offers to do documentaries before. But I don't have long to live. Whether I keel over as I'm speaking to you or 10 years from now, my time is limited, so that's very much a factor.”

Despite his awareness of his limited time, he remains positive and driven, using his talents to make a difference in the world, and told, "I've got grandchildren. This documentary is a way of reaching out after I die."

According to him, he doesn't want his knowledge to be lost after he passes away. "The sad thing is that the older a person gets, the wiser they become and then they die with all that knowledge. And it's gone. It's not like I'm going to take my ideas or my clothing with me." He also pondered, "Today, there's a person going through some of my clothes in order to donate or sell them, because what am I going to do with all these suits that I've got? What am I going to do with all these thoughts? What am I going to do with 90 years of observations? The moths of extinction will eat my brain as they will my clothing and it will all disappear."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

William gained worldwide recognition for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek television series, which aired from 1966 to 1969. Aside from his iconic role in Star Trek, he has appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including Boston Legal, T.J. Hooker, and The Practice. He has also written several books, including his memoir, Up Till Now: The Autobiography, and has released multiple albums in his music career.