I enjoy playing dark characters without any apprehension: Zain Imam

Actor Zain Imam, who has been part of shows like Naamkarann, Poison and Crashh, says one cannot be part of every project that is offered.

“Being an actor one has to understand the importance of exploring new avenues without giving up on experimenting with different characters. You cannot just take up everything that comes your way! That’s more the reason I took a short break from television to try something new,” says Imam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The youngster adds, “It was then that OTT happened and I got to be part of some amazing content. Also, OTT is very similar to films in terms of working and I got the much needed break from regular shows. Now, as I am rejuvenated, I am back on the small screen doing something very different from my previous work.”

The Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna actor shares that he is game for fiction shows in comparison to reality TV. “I always wanted to try reality but not all shows fit my bill. It was only Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi that I always wished to be a part of and when the opportunity came to me I had to jump on it. That was the only realistic show for me otherwise there is no other reality series I wish to be a part of. Currently, too much reality content is happening and not all is to my liking.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Imam feels playing baddie is as much fun as its playing a positive role. “Truth is that one in the world is simply black or white! In real life, there is also a scope of grey zone too. That’s why I enjoy playing dark characters without any apprehension. Currently, I am playing an obsessive lover in Fanaa: Ishq mei Marjawaan and it’s fun to portray such a role at this point of my career,” he concludes.