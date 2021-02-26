I have never asked for money and I never will: Santosh Anand

Ek kalkaar ko izzat aur samman chahiye,” says senior lyricist Santosh Anand, who appeared in an episode of the singing reality show, Indian Idol, recently. “It felt good to be remembered par baad mein kuch aisi baatein hui jo galat hain,” he adds referring to the viral video, where singer Neha Kakkar offered 5 lakhs to him as a gift, which led to interpretation that he needed financial help.

“Mera ghar theek se chal raha hai. Neha is good person and compassionate and when she announced 5 lakh, I told her, I can’t take it. Main ek swabhimani aadmi hoon. I’ve never asked for money nor will I ever do. I didn’t ask help from anyone. I participate in Kavi samelan and earn through that. I don’t have any problems, so why I will ask for help. I can’t say why Neha felt like giving me a gift. Had she not said that apni poti samaj ke le lijiye, I wouldn’t have. And after that, people started talking about things that were not true. Call me on a stage, give me respect and that’s all. Samman aur maddat mein phark hai. I don’t want help,” says Anand, who penned hit songs like Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai (Shor, 1970), Purva Suhani Aayi Re (Purab Aur Pachhim, 1970), Main Na Bhoolonga (Roti Kapda Aur Makan; 1974), Zindagi Kin Na Toote Ladi (Kranti, 1981) Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chobara, Mohobbat Hai Kya Cheez (Prem Rog; 1982),

The 82-year-old lyricist says he enjoys going to various functions and reciting his poetry. “I got emotional on the show as I thought maybe the industry forgot me but what I experienced was overwhelming. Since the episode, so many people have contacted me. I can’t run around anymore and will take up work that suits me,” he concludes.