I have never asked for money and I never will: Santosh Anand
Ek kalkaar ko izzat aur samman chahiye,” says senior lyricist Santosh Anand, who appeared in an episode of the singing reality show, Indian Idol, recently. “It felt good to be remembered par baad mein kuch aisi baatein hui jo galat hain,” he adds referring to the viral video, where singer Neha Kakkar offered 5 lakhs to him as a gift, which led to interpretation that he needed financial help.
“Mera ghar theek se chal raha hai. Neha is good person and compassionate and when she announced 5 lakh, I told her, I can’t take it. Main ek swabhimani aadmi hoon. I’ve never asked for money nor will I ever do. I didn’t ask help from anyone. I participate in Kavi samelan and earn through that. I don’t have any problems, so why I will ask for help. I can’t say why Neha felt like giving me a gift. Had she not said that apni poti samaj ke le lijiye, I wouldn’t have. And after that, people started talking about things that were not true. Call me on a stage, give me respect and that’s all. Samman aur maddat mein phark hai. I don’t want help,” says Anand, who penned hit songs like Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai (Shor, 1970), Purva Suhani Aayi Re (Purab Aur Pachhim, 1970), Main Na Bhoolonga (Roti Kapda Aur Makan; 1974), Zindagi Kin Na Toote Ladi (Kranti, 1981) Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chobara, Mohobbat Hai Kya Cheez (Prem Rog; 1982),
The 82-year-old lyricist says he enjoys going to various functions and reciting his poetry. “I got emotional on the show as I thought maybe the industry forgot me but what I experienced was overwhelming. Since the episode, so many people have contacted me. I can’t run around anymore and will take up work that suits me,” he concludes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan, Govinda, Shraddha Kapoor and more pose for 'mega selfie'
- Salman Khan took to Instagram and Twitter to share a 'mega selfie' from the sets of the Indian Pro Music League. The star-studded photo featured Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Mika Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Wahi, Javed Ali and many more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I have never asked for money and I never will: Santosh Anand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Shukla clarifies rumours of his marriage to Shehnaaz Gill
- Sidharth Shukla has long been rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz Gill. Fresh rumours suggest that the two have tied the knot. Sidharth has now clarified his marital status.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly: 'Jasmin got me headphones, a jacket, but she is my best gift this year'
- Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin entered the reality show Bigg Boss 14 as best friends but discovered their feelings for each other through the course of the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant's mom thanks Salman Khan for help in cancer treatment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arshi laughs off criticism for gold dress, reveals Salman’s hilarious reaction
- Arshi Khan opened up about her Lady Gaga-inspired gold dress at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and revealed Salman Khan's hilarious response to it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Addite Malik, Mohit Malik look gorgeous at baby shower
- Mohit Malik and Addite Malik had their baby shower Wednesday and the TV couple was seen in traditional Maharashtrian attire for the bash.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayush Shrivastava: Lucky to have been part of good project:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharad Malhotra: Gone are the days when people typecast you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee experienced 'emotional meltdowns' after welcoming son
- Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcomed their son earlier this month. The latter took to Instagram and shared her experience of embracing motherhood.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himanshi Khurana says she was offered John Abraham's Parmanu, but turned it down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vindu Dara Singh posts an emotional note for Rakhi's mom as she battles cancer
- Vindu Dara Singh wrote a tender note on Rakhi Sawant's mother as the elderly lady gets treated for cancer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin pens a heartwarming birthday note for her 'hero' Aly Goni
- As Aly Goni celebrated his 30th birthday, his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for the Bigg Boss 14 finalist.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Shukla shuts down troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill
- Sidharth Shukla lashed out at a troll targeting him. The Bigg Boss 13 winner also gave a befitting reply to a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunayana Fozdar, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Anjali, won't 'mimic anyone'
- Sunayana Fozdar, the new Anjali on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has said she has played the character for just five months and have so much to give to the role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox