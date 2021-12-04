I never picked small roles, even in dire situations, says Gautam Rode

If there is one thing Gautam Rode has been sure about all though his two-decade long career in showbiz, it is to not settle for small roles. And that, the actor feels, is the reasons for his longevity.

“I never picked them in my life. I was always the main character, or one of the primary characters. I never went into a particular zone. I waited for my roles to happen to me. Even if I didn’t get what I want, I took a step back, whatever the situation may be,” he asserts.

There was a time earlier in his life where Rode had to face hardships, but even then he didn’t compromise on his criteria. “Even if it was a dire situation. That’s why I have been around for a long time. I chose and picked my things, I didn’t pick any for the heck of it ki ‘chalo yeh karna hai mujhe, woh bhi, sab kuchh’ I never function like that. The whole perception of life for me has changed,” says the actor who has been a part of TV shows such as Saraswatichandra, Suryaputra Karn, and was recently seen in the web show State of Seige.

Undoubtedly, his decision may have led to certain challenges coming his way. But, Rode doesn’t let them bring him down.

“Everyone has a tough time in life, and not just showbiz every field. Now I only concentrate on positives. What I faced, I learnt a lot from them. If I can pass those phases and reach here on my own, without no one around, I can do anything in life. That’s why I have been like this for many years now. Abhi main itna kama raha hoon, kaafi hai, it doesn’t happen like that. Kuchh time ke baad lagta hai ki kuchh kama hi nahi rahe ho. Our field is very unpredictable,” explains the actor.