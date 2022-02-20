I want projects that allow me to stay more at home and less at work: Neha Marda

Balika Badhu and Doli Armaano Ki fame, actor Neha Marda says she has always tried to balance her personal and professional life with utmost sincerity. “I want best of both worlds. I can’t give up my life for career. I have been like this and will be same in future. This is the reason I take up shows that let me be me and allow me to get home after day’s work.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Marda, who celebrated her wedding anniversary in February, says, “I and my husband planned a quick trip and enjoyed a well deserved break in Dubai. Once back in Mumbai and I will start to shoot for two projects-- one being a TV show and another is a web series. Both fit well with my availability and make me stay more at home and less at work. So, work will always continue and soon I’ll be back entertaining my fans,” shares the Piyaa Albela actor.

The Banarasi ‘Bahu’ in real life Marda feels that last few months have been one of the toughest phases of her life.

“No one can plan life as it takes its own course. I was busy shooting for my last show in a bio bubble set up. We were constantly putting up at hotel where the entire show was being shot. It was during that time when my mother-in-law fell ill and was hospitalised. I and my husband rushed to Bihar to take care of her. It was like a battle and we fought together to save and bring her back home. Since then, our lives have taken 360-degree turn,” she says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In November, Marda quit her last show overnight to be with her family. She says, “Yes, I left the show Kyun Rishton Main Katti Batti unexpectedly and reached Patna to airlift my mother-in-law to Delhi. We struggled till January and then we could eventually get her back. Once she came back home and I thought things are getting a bit normal. But, unfortunately I was tested Covid-19 positive. However, now things are under control. And I am raring to go.”