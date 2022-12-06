I want to play a long innings: Chandan K Anand

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 06, 2022 06:19 PM IST

Rangbaaz actor Chandan K Anand says that he is in the best phase of his career where is getting to work year-round, without a break! Dabbling between acting TV, films, OTT series, writing and production-direction, currently he is having a ball

ByDeep Saxena

Rangbaaz actor Chandan K Anand says that he is in the best phase of his career where is getting to work year-round, without a break! Dabbling between acting TV, films, OTT series, writing and production-direction, currently he is having a ball.

“I am 42 and in a phase of life where I want to work 350 days in a year! This is the peak of my career and so I need to work irrespective of mediums. Films won’t give me work all year long so I am working on OTT as well as I am doing TV because I want to have a finger in every pie. I plan to play a long innings and essay characters which give me expression of life,” says the actor on his visit to Lucknow.

Anand says for him all phases have been good. “When I came from Delhi with nothing in hand, I started working on daily basis and today I struggle to find time to sleep due to work. It has been a beautiful journey and I can write a film on it and in fact I will write one as well but after a few years.”

Chandan also enjoys writing, “I have written-directed a short film Gannu Ali and produced yet-to-be released short Bawaal. So, when I get a break from shooting, I keep myself busy with my own projects.”

The Barrister Babu actor is juggling between multiple projects. “I am doing two daily soaps Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul and Durga Aur Charu, I have wrapped shoot of OTT series Deadline with Mona Singh and Ashim Ahluwalia’s series Class. Next, I am going to shoot a feature film in Assam. I have given so many years in the industry since Meher (2005) so people now have faith in me and call me for good work.”

Having shot for web-film Bamfaad in Kanpur-Prayagraj, he has been to Lucknow multiple times for shoot. “Way back I came here for the show Pyar Na Hoga Kum (2009) with Yami Gautam and Gaurav Khanna. But, in last few years I have shot multiple projects here including Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) and this time too I am here for work. As a storyteller too I feel there is a lot to learn from this city,” he shares as he signs off.

