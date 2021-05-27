If we don’t act, we will die even without Covid:Senior actors on missing shoots; are eager to return

The show must go on, they say and TV producers ensured that this year, they would continue to shoot and entertain the audiences on the tube. So when the state government imposed restrictions in the state, it meant no shoots from April 15. Many TV serials opted to continue shooting out of Maharashtra and relocated to Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Silvassa, Delhi and Gujarat.

Aanjjan Srivastav

But due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, senior actors have not been able to join the units of their TV shows are missing working. Aanjjan Srivastav, 73, who stars in Wagle Ki Duniya (WKD), says, “I have acted all my life and now if I can’t, then what will I do? We want to act till we live. Whoever wants to work should be allowed to work. If we don’t act, we will die even without Covid. Some actors act for the money while others perform for the craft and enjoy the process. I can’t wait to go back to the sets. The moment the govt allows us or the lockdown ends, I want to work.”

Rajendra Chawla

A number of actors are missing from their ongoing TV shows including Anupam Shyam from Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, Bharti Achrekar from WKD, Swati Chitnis from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Though, Rajendra Chawla, 52, is not shooting for his show Tera Yaar Hoon Main, he has found a way to be seen in the episodes. He shares, “The team has revised the script in a way to show my character via video calls on the show. I shoot short videos and send them. It is not the same as shooting but I am happy to be doing something. I am missing my unit and talk to them daily. Earlier, I would wouldn’t watch the show regularly but now I watch every episode,” Chawla hopes that soon they get some clarity about the restrictions and the makers can decide on returning to Mumbai accordingly.

Arvind Vaidya

Most seniors have got both doses of the vaccination and feel more confident of venturing out to shoot. Arvind Vaidya, 81, is all geared up to join his show Anupama, in Silvassa. He says, “I was feeling really bad that I was unable to go to shoot. I have acted for 56 years of my life and for me acting is not my bread and butter but my saans (breathe). I understand the issue at hand and I didn’t want to take any risk. I spoke to producer Rajan Shahi who allowed me to take a break and now that I have got both doses of the vaccine, I hope to join them soon.” Srivastav remarks that during the Mumbai shoots, the producers took all precautions and kept the unit in a bio-bubble and will continue to do so once they return. He adds they are no different from so many younger actors who have diabetes or blood pressure.

Swati Chitnis

Chitnis, 62, who contracted Covid-19 last year, says its after-effects last for a long time. She says,“I am feeling very bad about not being able to shoot. This is the longest break I have taken a shoot. But it was not safe to travel and doctors told me that I am at risk due to age. I feel young at heart but I can’t ignore the fact that I am 62. I hope shoots open in Mumbai soon.”