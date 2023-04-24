Ila Arun recalls Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Shweta Kawaatra in postpartum depression: ‘Was ready to kill herself’

Actor Ila Arun recently talked about postpartum depression and recalled how her friend-actor Shweta Kawaatra was once ‘ready’ to kill herself while battling postpartum depression. Shweta is best known for her roles in TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkusum and Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. She had previously said that she was suicidal and suffered from panic attacks. Also read: Shweta Kawatra recalls being ‘suicidal, helpless and hopeless'

When Shweta Kawaatra suffered from postpartum depression.

Shweta Kawaatra had told Hindustan Times about her fight with postpartum depression earlier this year. Recalling her days, she said, "I was not just low, I had brain fog. I had panic attacks. I would be angry for no reason. I used to feel helpless, I was suicidal and this was a very hopeless situation.”

Ila Arun, who recently was seen in a play based on postpartum depression, called Baby’s Blues, told News18, “I belong to a family with seven sisters and my mother was always supportive. During the old days, women were sent to their own families after childbirth so they had support. But there is nobody if it’s a nuclear family and that’s where all the depression comes in.”

“We have a very dear friend Shweta Kawaatra and she suffered for five years. She was ready to kill herself. Now, she has overcome her problems and is in a position where she can share her thoughts with young mothers. Becoming a mother is God’s blessing and it is very unfortunate that women have suffered because of hormonal, social, or emotional changes. After watching the play, you will know to what degree postpartum depression can reach. It can be an extreme situation,” she added.

Shweta told Hindustan Times that while her fans might wonder why she is no more seen on screen, she linked it with her postpartum depression. Now that she has recovered, she said she wants to enjoy life and work along with it.

After pregnancy, she was seen in the TV show Baal Veer after gaining 30 kgs post birth of her child. She also told HT, “I did Baal Veer because I lost all confidence. In depression, you want to isolate yourself. You feel very conscious of yourself and you feel very unconfident. They (makers) were kind enough to support my timings. And, I did it only to build my confidence back.”

Shweta was last seen in Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. She was also a part of Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu (2022) where she played the role of a lawyer. Shweta is married to actor Manav Gohil.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

