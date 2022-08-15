Independence Day! From invasion of privacy to overnight replacements - Rashami Desai, Sudhanshu Pandey & others reveal what they want freedom from?

As we celebrate the Amrut Mahotsav and the 75th Independence Day, we wonder what is something actors from Hindi television would like freedom from?

Freedom from irregular work conditions

Actor Mahekk Chahal thrives on the energy of the people around her. She says, “I would love for adequate rest and canteen facilities for the actors at par - junior or otherwise.” Actor Gulki Joshi adds, “We have certainly come a long way and it’s such amazing progress but I think better infrastructure alongside comfortable working hours is something that should be implemented strictly. Working is always fun and I consider myself lucky to be doing so. But, how lovely would it be to have days off weekly as a set rule? It gives you the renewed Josh to wanna come back on sets and give your very best.”

Freedom from deadlines

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey needs freedom from deadlines. “In daily soaps, you are always running against the time. You are always on a deadline to finish and send the episodes for the telecast. Sometimes some sequences aren’t easy to shoot in terms of speed, songs, treatment and when there are more actors it becomes more difficult,” Pandey explains.

Freedom from last-minute changes

TV is a medium that is susceptible to last-minute changes, owing to several reasons. One thing that has bothered Mohammad Nazim is the delivery of the script on set. “We get our scripts after we reach the sets, it sometimes becomes difficult for us to understand the character and get into it. I believe that if the scripts were given ahead of time, we as artists would be able to understand and perform the character better.” Under the umbrella, Chahal also points out how replacing the actors overnight is something the industry should get away with. “Replacements on shows happen so often and at times or mostly the actors are not even fully aware of it. I wish they would be informed and a proper exit could be planned, so it does not look bad on anyone. It allows a graceful exit for both parties involved. This is something I have always strongly felt,” she elaborates.

Freedom from judgements

Curiosity in a celebrity’s life has become such a norm, that often many invade their personal space. Rashami Desai explains, “If there’s one thing that I would like independence from is the judgmental nature of society about our personal lives. Celebrities get questioned on their choice of partners, their actions, their family members and everything related to them. From the clothes they wear to the places they visit, everything is captured, analysed and criticised. The fact that even actors are humans and are bound to make mistakes, have ups and downs, and choose to live a certain way should be accepted by the masses. The day when all the artists will be judged merely on their ability to perform and act will be the day we (artists) will get true independence. The culture to share every little bit of every day has arisen from the huge need people have of gossiping and talking about others and that should be curbed. This puts a lot of pressure on others.”

