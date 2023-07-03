Kirron Kher responds as Shilpa Shetty, Badshah call her ‘sick’ on India's Got Talent: ‘2 thappad marungi’

Actors Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty, and rapper Badshah are back as judges on the new season of the reality show, India's Got Talent. The three have always entertained fans with their chemistry and are once again leaving no stone unturned in making fun of each other. Now a new video shows how Shilpa and Badshah first tried to make a fool of Kirron Kher by explaining the wrong meaning of being ‘sick’ and later Kirron argued with Badshah over his choice of sunglasses. Also read: Shilpa Shetty flaunts her toned abs in red thigh-high slit dress at 48, fans call her ‘inspiration’. Watch

Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Kirron Kher on sets of India's Got Talent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “And we’re back at it again! India's Got Talent… and so do we! @kirronkhermp Dekhiye humein IGT par, jald hi (watch us on IGT soon), only on @sonytvofficial!"

Shilpa calls Kirron Kher ‘sexy’

The video shows Shilpa in a red outfit, Badshah in a pink jacket and Kirron in a yellow saree, as they sit in the judges panel on the sets of India's Got Talent. As Shilpa asks Kirron about why she is looking so low in spirits, the veteran actor reveals she is not feeling well and has cough. Shilpa goes on to ask her, “Khaansi ke baad aap itni sexy lagengi to kaise chalega (how will it work if you will look so sexy despite having cough).” Shilpa tells her if she is sick or just looking sick and Kirron replies that she is looking sick.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Badshah calls Kirron Kher ‘sick’

Badshah chips in and comments, “Bro you are sick”. Shilpa goes on to add, "That's a good thing Kirron ji, if somebody is saying sick, it means it's a great thing, its a compliment." Kirron gets the joke on her and responds, “Do thappad marungi main (I will give you two slaps,” to which Badshah replies, "Then I will be sick."

Kirron is not impressed with Badshah's sunglasses

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Giving it back to Badshah, Kirron starts making fun of his sunglasses. She says, “saare to ek jaise lagte hain, aisa chauda chashma (all your sunglasses look the same, they are all big).” He explains that many things in the world are similar like Kirron has two eyes and one nose just like host Arjun Bijlani. He adds, “Aaj aap bahut racial hogai hain, ye chashma bura maanjayega (you are being too racial, these sunglasses will feel bad.”

She responds, “Paagal kahi ke, alag alag style ke hote hain chashme (What a crazy man you are, there are different types of shades to try)”. Badshah defends once again that all sunglasses have two glasses and Kirron says, “Fir tu aise hi 2 wire laga le na, paise kharchne ki kya zarurat hai (then why are you spending money, just put 2 wires on with glasses).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON