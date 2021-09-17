Indore's Shreya Kalra, booked for dancing at intersection, is an ex-Roadie

An Indore influencer who was booked for dancing at an intersection is Shreya Kalra, who appeared on the popular MTV reality show Roadies in 2020. She was a wildcard contestant on the show and was a part of Nikhil Chinapa's team.

According to a leading daily, Shreya was eliminated prior to the finale, but it was one of her teammates who ended up winning the show. “Roadies m rehna hai toh hamid hamid kehna hai. Congratulations @hamidbarkzi07 so so so proud. @nikhilchinapa you deserved it,” she had written in an Instagram post, congratulating the winner Hamid Barkzi and Nikhil.

On Wednesday, Shreya Kalra was booked for a video that she had originally captioned, “Please do not break the rules – a red sign means you have to stop at the signal not because I am dancing, and do wear your masks.”

"A case under IPC section 290 was registered against Shreya Kalra, who danced at the traffic signal at Rasoma Square in the city recently,” PTI quoted Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi as saying.

In the 30-second-long video behind the controversy, Kalra could be seen running to the Rasoma Square in Indore, wearing her face mask as she went, when the traffic signal turned red and started dancing to a song. Several vehicles had lined up behind her in the signal. In a follow-up post, she said that she had posted the dance video to create awareness about following traffic laws and wearing masks.

Earlier this year, another former Roadies contestant made headlines after he cited his ‘Right to be Forgotten’. Ashutosh Kaushik, who won MTV Roadies 5.0 and Bigg Boss 2, approached the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of certain pictures, videos and articles from the internet. In an interview with a leading daily, he said that he is suffering ‘psychological pain’ for mistakes he made several years ago and also talked about how he lost out on prospective matches because of it.