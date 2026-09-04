Inside Bigg Boss 20 house: From teapot couch, mysterious Room No 20 to octopus chessboard, a sneak peek

The Bigg Boss house is known for adding its own flavour to the drama, and Season 20 takes that a notch higher. Salman Khan is set to return to the TV screens as a host which is supposed to bigger and grander. This time, the house has been turned into a quirky, dreamlike space where everyday things come with an unexpected twist. From unusual furniture to eye-catching installations, every corner has something that can make you stop, look again and wonder what you’re actually looking at.

A house built around duality

Inside Bigg Boss 20 house: Season 20 gets a colourful makeover with surreal twists at every corner.

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The Season 20 house is built around the idea of duality, bringing together elements that normally would not belong in the same space. Familiar objects have been given unusual twists, creating a house that feels colourful, lively and a little out of the ordinary. The bright, modern design adds to its youthful vibe, while the quirky installations ensure that there is something unexpected around almost every corner.

A giant teapot is among the first things to catch the eye, with its spout seemingly pouring into a couch and turning a simple kitchen object into a piece of furniture. Another striking feature is a giant octopus clutching chess pieces in its tentacles. The unusual combination brings together the unpredictability of the sea and the careful thinking behind a game of chess — much like the surprises, alliances and strategies that define life inside the Bigg Boss house.

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{{^usCountry}} There is also a hot-air balloon that has been turned into a comfortable seating area. Usually associated with flying away and exploring new places, it gets an entirely different purpose inside the house. A quirky tap with flowers growing out of it adds another playful touch, mixing something as ordinary as a tap with the beauty of nature. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is also a hot-air balloon that has been turned into a comfortable seating area. Usually associated with flying away and exploring new places, it gets an entirely different purpose inside the house. A quirky tap with flowers growing out of it adds another playful touch, mixing something as ordinary as a tap with the beauty of nature. {{/usCountry}}

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Eyes can also be spotted throughout the house, tying the entire design back to the show's core idea of constant observation. They are a visual reminder that inside Bigg Boss, every conversation, move and reaction can be noticed. In a house where contestants are always being watched, the eyes add an interesting layer to the overall design.

Bigg Boss 20 set.

Room No. 20 holds a mystery

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Room No. 20 adds another layer of mystery to the new Bigg Boss house. The space has been kept under wraps for now, with its surprise set to be revealed only as the season progresses. It gives viewers one more detail to watch out for once the contestants step into the house and the game begins.

Art Director Varsha Jain explained the thought behind the design of the Season 20 house, saying, “Designing the Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 house was about creating a world that constantly challenges perception. We wanted to explore the idea of duality by taking objects and symbols that audiences instantly recognise and reimagining them in unexpected ways so that a teapot becomes a couch, an octopus becomes a chess player, and a hot-air balloon becomes a space to gather."

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Bigg Boss 20 house tour.

She added, “Every element has been designed to feel familiar at first, but reveal something unexpected when you look closer. The eyes woven through the house bring it all back to the essence of Bigg Boss the feeling that nothing goes unseen. Ultimately, we wanted the house to feel like stepping into a dreamscape, where reality and imagination coexist and every space offers a new discovery.”

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Rumoured contestants

The contestants on this particular season are yet to be confirmed but rumours are rife that Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), Qazi Touqeer, Arishfa Khan, Yung DSA (Yeda Yung), Uditi Singh, Showik Chakraborty, Khushi Dubey, Kanika Mann, Faisal Khan, Mahhi Vij, Aman Gandhi, Geeta Basra, Amrapali Dubey, Rohed Khan, Mary Kom, Rhiya Ahir, Love Gill, Rhiti Tiwari, and Nitish Rajput are set to participate.

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 premieres on September 6, on JioHotstar at 9pm and COLORS at 10.30pm.