Internet discovers fresh respect for Amitabh Bachchan as he deals with overconfident child on KBC 17:

Over the past 25 years, Amitabh Bachchan has played Kaun Banega Crorepati with hundreds of contestants, but a young child may just be his most challenging one yet. A contestant on Junior KBC, named Ishit Bhatt, is going viral on Twitter (now X) for his arrogant behaviour on the hot seat. A young child showed arrogant and less-than-respectful behaviour as he took the hot seat in front of Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

Overconfident kid frustrated Amitabh Bachchan

During the episode, Ishit began by immediately telling host Amitabh Bachchan not to recite the rules of the game to him. “Mere ko rule pata hain isiliye aap abhi mereko rules samjhaane mat baithna (I know the rules so no need for you to tell me those),” he says as a frustrated Amitabh touches his forehead.

He took on questions and would not let the host even give him the options. “Sir B breakfast lock karo (Sir lock B breakfast),” he said. He interrupted Amitabh multiple times, not letting him finish his questions. On the ₹25,000 question about Ramayana, he got stumped and finally asked for options, sparking laughter among audience.

When Amitabh presented him the options, he kept shouting ‘arre lock karo (just lock it)’. Despite mutliple requests for confirmation from the host, Ishit did not budge. The option he chose was wrong and he had to go home empty handed.

Reactions on internet

People on the internet were shocked at the kid's behaviour and praised Amitabh Bachchan for his patience. “What kind of generation has come to KBC now? Watch this rare combination of overconfidence and rudeness. It’s only because it was Amitabh Bachchan sitting there that he tolerated so much misbehavior from this young boy—anyone else might have either disqualified the child or walked out of the game themselves,” said a person.

“For the first time, I actually feel like praising Amitabh Bachchan. You must have seen the video of the boy who recently appeared on KBC. Watching how he behaved in front of Amitabh Bachchan must have made you angry—but Amitabh Bachchan handled it with remarkable grace. He reacted completely calmly to the child’s unruly behavior. The child was, of course, at fault—but the bigger mistake lies with his parents,” said another person.

“Even rudeness comes at a price. When children start crossing the line, their parents must be given some parenting lessons. The parents of this child clearly failed to understand the difference between confidence and arrogance, and that’s where they fell short of their responsibility,” wrote another.

Kaun Banega Crorepati started in 2025 and is currently in its 17th season. It has been hosted by Amitabh for 16 seasons and by Shah Rukh Khan for one.