Is Ankita Lokhande really pregnant? Bigg Boss 17's Navid Sole has this to say: Promised she'll take help in naming baby

Navid Sole, who was recently kicked out of the Bigg Boss 17 house in a surprise eviction, has added fuel to the rumours that actor Ankita Lokhande is pregnant. Navid was a Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant of Ankita, who is also on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Navid claimed that Ankita has promised she will name her baby with his help. Navid is a UK-based chemist, who also has a huge fan-following on Instagram. (Also read: Ankita Lokhande reveals why she didn't go to Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral)

Navid on Ankita's pregnancy

Ankita Lokhande is currently seen on Bigg Boss 17.(Instagram/@lokhandeankita)

Asked about the rumours that Ankita is pregnant, Navid Sole told the Hindi daily, “See, right now, everything is moving in the positive direction and I am very excited about this. Ankita even promised me that she will take my help in naming the baby. We have planned to mix Hindi and Western names. I have a few names on my mind, but I will share those only when the time is right.”

What triggered Ankita's pregnancy rumours

Last week, Ankita had a discussion with co-contestant and husband Vicky Jain and a video from the conversation surfaced online leading to the rumours. Ankita told Vicky that she was tired, wasn't feeling well and wanted to go home.

Vicky tried to interrupt her, but she added, “Pagal nahi hu main. Mereko itna pata hai mai kya bolrhi hu. Blood test hua hai mera, pregnancy ke liye. Kuch hai to nahi andar. Aaj reports nahi aaye uske baad urine test hua hai mera. Main upar neeche ho rahi hu. Cheeze upar neecha horhi hain. Mereko kuch to horaha hai na. [ I am not crazy, I know what I am saying. I have undergone blood tests for pregnancy. Something is wrong. I took a urine test as well. I have mood swings. Something is happening to me)."

Navid's surprise eviction

Evictions usually take place on the weekends on Bigg Boss. Host Salman Khan annoucnes the name of the contestant which is decided via audiences' votes. Over the weekend, Salman had announced that no eviction would take place. However, on Monday, Bigg Boss to review the contestants’ performances.

After seeking suggestions from the contestants, the top three contestants were asked to vote out one person. Among Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora and Navid Sole, Navid emerged as the person who was to take an exit.

Navid on eviction

In a statement issued soon after his eviction, Navid expressed his gratitude for being part of ‘India’s biggest reality show and added, “While it saddens me to bid farewell, reflecting on this journey brings me immense joy. I shared a great bond with a few contestants in the house. They have always supported me in overcoming the language barrier. Though my time in the house was short, it was filled with beautiful moments and memories that I will always treasure."

He added, "Being able to represent my country on this incredible platform is a matter of pride for me. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Bigg Boss for not just giving me recognition but also for teaching me valuable lessons. My best wishes to all the contestants of the show and you never know I may be back as a wild card.”

