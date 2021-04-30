It’s euphoric, we have a new friend with us: Mohit Malik on becoming a father

Actor couple Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar Malik have become proud parents of a boy on April 27. The couple took to Instagram to share the good news and captioned the post, “Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it...”

As they welcome ‘Baby Malik’ to the world, the “euphoric” father is feeling over the moon. He says, “It’s a whole new feeling that I am experiencing. We have a new member, a new friend, another soul with us. Euphoric is the word.”

However, the actor could not be the birth companion with his wife during her delivery. He shares, “I couldn’t be with her because of the Covid-19 set of rules and I also didn’t force because the times are such.” Nevertheless, he recalls the moment when he held the baby in his arms. He says, “My mind was shut. It was a magical moment. Those 8-9 steps I took towards the baby, I don’t even remember. My mind stopped that time. The doctors were congratulating but I was like, sorry what? I was so overwhelmed. Those were the best 15 seconds of my life.”

Mohit Malik also wrote in his post, “...because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He’s Here and He’s Truly Magic. From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After…”

For Maliks, planning a baby amid pandemic has come with its own ups and down, a whole set of safety precautions. He says, “It’s all destined. Fear is something we are all living with and it’s like a background music continuously playing. We are accustomed to it now. I think my level of excitement and happiness is way more than the fear right now but we are taking all the necessary measures.”

Talking about how he will juggle between daddy duties and work, he says he hasn’t come up with a plan yet. “Aditi and I, we both believe in living in the moment. I’m a workaholic, but I haven’t planned anything. It still takes me by surprise that I have a baby now. Mujhe toh it spurts every moment ke ye kaha se aa gaya and next moment I realise ye toh mera baby hai,” he shares.

The couple had shortlisted names for a boy and a girl. He reveals, “I desired to have a baby girl, but we have picked a couple of names for both, that we will reveal soon.”