Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Jaan Kumar Sanu announces Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill tribute song, reacts to allegation of ‘disrespecting his legacy’
tv

Jaan Kumar Sanu announces Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill tribute song, reacts to allegation of ‘disrespecting his legacy’

Jaan Kumar Sanu responded to criticism after he announced a tribute song for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Jaan was accused of ‘disrespecting his legacy’.
Jaan Kumar Sanu has announced a tribute song for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.
Published on Oct 31, 2021 06:42 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu responded to allegations of ‘disrespecting’ the legacy of late actor Sidharth Shukla by announcing a tribute song on him and his rumoured girlfriend, actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill. Jaan is dedicating a song to Sidharth and Shehnaaz titled Mera Tu.

Replying to Jaan’s announcement, a Twitter user wrote, “We should make a tribute for @jaankumarsanu on his BB 14 journey and include all the insults that he got from Nikki (Tamboli) and also the way his dad disowned him on the TV. At that time, I felt bad for him but he deserves it.”

RELATED STORIES

Jaan responded, “Jaldi bana bhai. Main promote karunga tere ghatiya soch ko (Make it quickly, brother. I will promote your cheap mentality) :).”

Jaan Kumar Sanu was criticised for announcing a tribute song on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

The Twitter user then wrote, “Lol tribute should be for Sidharth, he is the one who is not with us now but just for few followers, you are disrespecting his legacy. Toh ghatiya soch kis ki hai yeh tujhe bahut ache se pata hai. Isko bhi quote karke answer dena velle Jaanu (You know very well who is the one with a cheap mentality. Why don’t you quote this tweet and reply too, jobless Jaan).”

Jaan Kumar Sanu reacted to an allegation of ‘disrespecting’ Sidharth Shukla’s legacy.

Jaan hit back by saying that as a singer, he was simply showing his love for Sidharth through music, and questioned how it could be called ‘disrespecting his legacy’. He wrote, “‘Disrespecting his legacy’ by dedicating a song to him and Shehnaaz? Bro, I’m a singer, you want me to dance or act to show love and affection for someone I idolised? This is ‘disrespecting his legacy’? I think you need help. Anyway, enough footage for you. Enjoy your Sunday.”

Also read | Jaan Kumar Sanu says he has ‘no contact’ with Nikki Tamboli: ‘Lot of stuff has been said about me’

After Shehnaaz released a tribute video for Sidharth titled Tu Yaheen Hai, Jaan tweeted that he was thinking about sharing a tribute to ‘Sidnaaz’. However, his post was criticised, as some found it to be gimmicky.

Jaan later clarified that Mera Tu will not be a music video. “Just clarifying, IT WON’T BE A ‘Music Video’. Just a song written and sung by me for something I REALLY, REALLY loved, the bond between Sidharth and Shehnaaz,” he wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jaan kumar sanu sidharth shukla shehnaaz gill
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan tells Tejasswi Prakash to watch her tone

6

Inside Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani's Maldives vacation

KBC: Amitabh plays wedding game with contestant, says he'll dream about it too

Ankita Lokhande, boyfriend Vicky Jain share a big kiss at Diwali party. See pic
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP