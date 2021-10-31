Jaan Kumar Sanu announces Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill tribute song, reacts to allegation of ‘disrespecting his legacy’

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu responded to allegations of ‘disrespecting’ the legacy of late actor Sidharth Shukla by announcing a tribute song on him and his rumoured girlfriend, actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill. Jaan is dedicating a song to Sidharth and Shehnaaz titled Mera Tu.

Replying to Jaan’s announcement, a Twitter user wrote, “We should make a tribute for @jaankumarsanu on his BB 14 journey and include all the insults that he got from Nikki (Tamboli) and also the way his dad disowned him on the TV. At that time, I felt bad for him but he deserves it.”

Jaan responded, “Jaldi bana bhai. Main promote karunga tere ghatiya soch ko (Make it quickly, brother. I will promote your cheap mentality) :).”

Jaan Kumar Sanu was criticised for announcing a tribute song on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

The Twitter user then wrote, “Lol tribute should be for Sidharth, he is the one who is not with us now but just for few followers, you are disrespecting his legacy. Toh ghatiya soch kis ki hai yeh tujhe bahut ache se pata hai. Isko bhi quote karke answer dena velle Jaanu (You know very well who is the one with a cheap mentality. Why don’t you quote this tweet and reply too, jobless Jaan).”

Jaan Kumar Sanu reacted to an allegation of ‘disrespecting’ Sidharth Shukla’s legacy.

Jaan hit back by saying that as a singer, he was simply showing his love for Sidharth through music, and questioned how it could be called ‘disrespecting his legacy’. He wrote, “‘Disrespecting his legacy’ by dedicating a song to him and Shehnaaz? Bro, I’m a singer, you want me to dance or act to show love and affection for someone I idolised? This is ‘disrespecting his legacy’? I think you need help. Anyway, enough footage for you. Enjoy your Sunday.”

After Shehnaaz released a tribute video for Sidharth titled Tu Yaheen Hai, Jaan tweeted that he was thinking about sharing a tribute to ‘Sidnaaz’. However, his post was criticised, as some found it to be gimmicky.

Jaan later clarified that Mera Tu will not be a music video. “Just clarifying, IT WON’T BE A ‘Music Video’. Just a song written and sung by me for something I REALLY, REALLY loved, the bond between Sidharth and Shehnaaz,” he wrote.