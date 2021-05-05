Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni enjoy candle light dinner in romantic throwback pic, fans say 'Shaadi karlo'

Jasmin Bhasin is reminiscing the time she and her boyfriend, actor Aly Goni stepped out for a date night. The actor took to Instagram and shared a romantic throwback picture from one of her dates with the Bigg Boss 14 finalist.

In the picture, the stars were dressed in casual ensemble while they enjoyed a candle light dinner together. Jasmin shared the picture with the caption, “When we could step out for dinner date #throwback #jasly #youaskedforit.” Aly took to the comments section and dropped a couple of teary-eyed emojis.

The couple’s Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rahul Mahajan showered Aly and Jasmin with love but was left in splits courtesy of Aly’s expression. “Wow so beautiful @alygoni is looking (laughing emoji, fire emoji and clapping emoji).”

Fans also reacted to the picture. “Najar stay away from them okay!!” a fan commented. “LOVE IS IN THE AIR,” announced another. “Shaadi karlo yaar tum dono (please get married both of you),” a third fan said. “Stay happy together,” a fourth fan wished.

Aly and Jasmin recently starred in a music video together. The song was titled Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and sung by Vishal Mishra. Aly and Jasmin played a married couple in the music video. Following the end of Bigg Boss 14, the couple also appeared in Tony Kakkar’s song Tera Suit.

Jasmin and Aly entered the Bigg Boss house as friends. But through the season, they realised their feelings for each other. Speaking about their relationship with Bollywood Bubble, Jasmin said, “We never really had this 'dating' scene going with each other. We wanted to explore this phase. But nothing has changed, we still feel like friends, we are still the same - talking nonsense to each other, pulling each other's leg and travelling with each other, chilling and having fun. What is dating phase exactly? It's the same between us. Nothing like they show in movies or what happens while in college."