Jasmin Bhasin meets Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, says she had conflicts in her mind: ‘Didn’t feel the need to explain anything’

Actor Jasmin Bhasin is currently seen in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. In the latest episode, she faced the elimination task but somehow managed to save herself. The actor also faced a health scare recently, when she was hospitalized in Dubai during her 36th birthday trip after being diagnosed with terminal ileitis. On Wednesday, she posted a series of pictures after meeting spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and wrote a heartwarming note about the experience.

What Jasmin shared

Jasmin Bhasin is all smiles in a pic with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

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In the caption, Jasmin said, ""Some meetings in life feel like they were planned long before we even knew we needed them. Thank you, @gurudev, for inviting me to meet you personally at a time in my life when there was so much happening within me. There were conflicts in my mind, storms in my heart, and questions in my soul that I had not shared with anyone. And yet, when I sat in front of you, I somehow didn't feel the need to explain anything. It felt as though you already knew."

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{{^usCountry}} She added, "Without me having to say much, your words, your presence, and your guidance reached the places within me that I didn’t even know how to express. You gently showed me a direction when I was surrounded by confusion and reminded me of the path I needed to return to. Perhaps that is what a Guru truly is—not just someone who teaches you, but someone who understands the unspoken. Someone who sees the battles you are fighting silently and, with love and grace, guides you towards your own light." ‘Some blessings don’t come with noise’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "Without me having to say much, your words, your presence, and your guidance reached the places within me that I didn’t even know how to express. You gently showed me a direction when I was surrounded by confusion and reminded me of the path I needed to return to. Perhaps that is what a Guru truly is—not just someone who teaches you, but someone who understands the unspoken. Someone who sees the battles you are fighting silently and, with love and grace, guides you towards your own light." ‘Some blessings don’t come with noise’ {{/usCountry}}

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"I truly believe that your invitation this time also came into my life at exactly the time my soul needed it the most. Some blessings don’t come with noise; they arrive quietly and change something within you forever. Thank you, Gurudev, for your warmth, your divine presence, and for being a guiding light at a time when I needed one without even knowing how deeply I did. Grateful beyond words," she concluded.

About Jasmin Bhasin’s health scare

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Last month, Jasmin Bhasin went to Dubai to celebrate her birthday with her boyfriend, Aly Goni. It took an unexpected turn after she was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with terminal ileitis.

Terminal ileitis is the inflammation of the terminal ileum (the end of the small intestine). This causes right-sided lower abdominal pain, diarrhoea (sometimes bloody), and occasionally bowel obstructions. In many cases, chronic inflammation of the ileum might cause these symptoms to linger.

At that time, Jasmin used social media to keep her fans and friends posted about her health. After getting discharged from the hospital in India, she took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Quick update: I’m home from the hospital, resting, and recovering smoothly. No stress, no danger – just taking it easy. Appreciate all the prayers and messages.” Before going to Dubai, Jasmin returned from Cape Town, South Africa, after shooting for Rohit Shetty’s reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.