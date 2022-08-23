Jasmin Bhasin on Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat’s death: Woke up to this news and crying; Co-star Nawab Shah laments

TV actor, former Bigg Boss contestant and political leader from Haryana Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa on Tuesday. Phogat, 42, was in Goa her staff members. On Monday night, she was taken to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in north Goa after she complained of uneasiness, sources said.

Actor Jasmin Bhasin, who was a part of the reality show in the same season as Phogat, says, “I woke up to this news and it is very shocking. I’m numb. I don’t even know how to express my feelings. She was always nice to me and Aly (Goni, actor and boyfriend). She was a darling; she would often message us. I’d known her since Tashan -E-Ishq (TV series). She was very ambitious and wanted to do so much for women and society.”

Actor Nawab Shah, who played Phogat’s on-screen husband in her first TV show, Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma, is “sad and shocked”. He shares, “She went too early. There was so much that she wanted to do [for society]. I remember, while doing the show, I would help her out with acting, as it was her first gig. But she was always keen to do a good job. Also, it’s alarming to see how people are losing their lives to heart attacks.”

