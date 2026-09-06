Jasmin Bhasin slams Aly Goni breakup rumours after deleting Instagram post: ‘Not everything is about my relationship’

Television actors Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 14 and have been in a relationship ever since. The couple live together in Mumbai, and fans are eager to know when they plan to get married. The actor has now hit back at speculation that she and Aly have ended their relationship after her now-deleted Instagram post went viral.

Jasmin sets the record straight

Jasmin Bhasin hit back at constant questions about her relationship with Aly Goni.

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On Saturday, Jasmin shared a post on Instagram flaunting her first tattoo that read ‘I Am Enough’. In a lengthy note that accompanied the post, she wrote about the story behind the tattoo, saying that she will ‘never abandon’ who she is again just to be loved. Several comments on the post speculated whether it was a cryptic message which hinted that all is not well with her relationship with Aly. Jasmin then deleted the post and dismissed the breakup rumours. She also said not every post is a ‘cryptic message’ about her relationship.

Jasmin via Instagram Stories.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jasmin wrote, "Not everything in my life is a cryptic message about my relationship. Sometimes, a woman is simply talking about herself. Surprising how for views and attention media pages twist and turn the posts and start using couple images to show it in a manner that will get them eyeballs. Chill guys!!"

What did Jasmin post?

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{{^usCountry}} In the now-deleted Instagram post, Jasmin wrote, “Story of my first tattoo and the moment I chose myself after spending so much time trying to become someone i thought would be easier to love. For the longest time, I kept trying to fit myself into little boxes, changing, shrinking, adjusting, becoming whoever I thought I needed to be to feel loved, accepted and to belong. Somewhere along the way, I lost the most important person, Myself!!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the now-deleted Instagram post, Jasmin wrote, “Story of my first tattoo and the moment I chose myself after spending so much time trying to become someone i thought would be easier to love. For the longest time, I kept trying to fit myself into little boxes, changing, shrinking, adjusting, becoming whoever I thought I needed to be to feel loved, accepted and to belong. Somewhere along the way, I lost the most important person, Myself!!" {{/usCountry}}

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“During one of my healing sessions, I realised something that broke my heart and healed it at the same time that I don’t have to become smaller to fit into someone else’s world. So I got these words tattooed on me: I AM ENOUGH," she added.

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“Not because I need a reminder that I’m perfect, but because I need to remember that I don’t have to earn love by changing who I am. I deserve to be loved as I am. Accepted as I am. Seen as I am. And held without having to break pieces of myself just to belong. This tattoo is a promise to myself — that I will never abandon who I am again just to be loved. I am enough. I have always been enough," she concluded.

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About Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's relationship

Aly and Jasmin were best friends before their relationship took a romantic turn during Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. Aly entered the show as a wildcard contestant to support Jasmin. Inside the house, the two confessed their feelings for each other and officially became a couple. They have repeatedly said that they are in no hurry to get married and would rather focus on understanding each other and building their careers. The couple recently moved in together, describing it as an important step that has strengthened their relationship.