Jen Shah's husband rejects offer to appear on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Is he too afraid to spill the tea?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City producers were hoping to capture some on-screen drama by bringing in Sharrieff Shah, the husband of the infamous Jen Shah. However, sources report that Sharrieff declined the offer to join the cast, as he and his wife were not happy with the way Bravo treated her after her sentencing.

Real Housewives' star Jen Shah with husband Sharrieff Shah.

Jen Shah, who pleaded guilty to defrauding thousands of people out of money in a telemarketing scheme, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison and ordered to pay $6.5 million in restitution to her victims. Jen's decision to not appear at the reunion was under legal advice, but Bravo reportedly found it "unsatisfactory" and insisted on discussing it as part of the storyline.

Sharrieff's absence from the show leaves fans wondering what the couple is up to and what their reactions are to the latest developments. While the other ladies of RHOSLC are "safe," casting calls have been held to replace Jen and two other cast members.

Sources say the show has become "dark," and the recent controversy surrounding Heather Gay's mysterious black eye has left fans with countless theories. Will the new cast members bring even more drama, or will they be able to lighten up the mood? Only time will tell.