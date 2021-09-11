Jennifer Aniston gets teary-eyed in sneak peek of The Ellen DeGeneres Show farewell season, watch

It's the end of an era! Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston got teary-eyed as she made her return to The Ellen DeGeneres Show for its farewell season.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming final season premiere of Ellen DeGeneres' eponymous talk show, the Friends alum couldn't help but get a little teary-eyed as she took the stage for her 19th appearance on the long-running series.

The sneak peek of the show is available to watch on the official YouTube page of The Ellen Show.

Wearing a one-shoulder black jumpsuit, a visibly emotional Jennifer greeted Ellen with a hug before the comedian handed her a tissue.

"What the hell? This isn't supposed to be emotional. It's not even over," Jennifer quipped as she dabs her eye with the tissue.

"No, it's not. It's just starting," Ellen replied, noting that Jennifer is one of the first guests on her talk show's final season.

"You know what, I haven't been out in a long time, guys like maybe two years," Jennifer said with a laugh, wiping away a tear.

"I'm almost not kidding. The last time I was in a sound stage doing a talk show was here," she could be seen saying in the sneak peek.

"I know you don't go out much, so thank you for being here. I know you're very careful," Ellen told Jennifer, to which the Morning Show star replied, "You're very welcome."

Jennifer had guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in January 2020, just months before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the show's set to be shut down and episodes to be produced remotely.

As per People magazine, the 52-year-old actor's appearance on the final season of the popular talk show is a special one as she was also the series' very first guest when it premiered in 2003.

In addition to Jennifer, the talk show's farewell season will see Jimmy Kimmel, who will be making his 20th appearance on the show, as well as Kim Kardashian, Melissa McCarthy, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Julianne Moore and Melissa Etheridge.

Ellen announced in May that she will be ending her long-running chat show in 2022.

She told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that the shakeup, which comes after allegations of a toxic work environment on the series' set, is due to her needing "something new to challenge" her.

"I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season, and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I'd sign maybe for one," she continued.

"They were saying there was no way to sign for one. We can't do that with the affiliates and the stations need more of a commitment," she added at the time.

"So, we settled on three more years, and I knew that would be my last. That's been the plan all along," Ellen further said.

Following its departure in 2022, Kelly Clarkson's The Kelly Clarkson Show will fill Ellen' series' former slot.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will return for its 19th and final season on September 13 with Jimmy Kimmel and NICU nurses from Ochsner Baptist Hospital in New Orleans to talk about Hurricane Ida.

Jennifer will be a guest on the September 14 episode. The first week will also feature interviews with Kim Kardashian, Tiffany Haddish, Imagine Dragons and Charli and Dixie D'Amelio.