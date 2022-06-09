Jennifer Winget says she was ‘lost’ after divorce with Karan Singh Grover: 'I went back to my shell'

Television actors Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover were one of the most loved couple in the industry. The couple tied the knot in April 2012, and filed for divorce in 2014. In a new interview, Jennifer talked about her seperation and said that it was a ‘stressful’ time. Also Read: Jennifer Winget: What the pandemic did was equalise all of us in our struggle and grief

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jennifer and Karan started dating after they met on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye. In the show, Jennifer played the role of Dr Riddhima Gupta, while Karan played her love interest Dr Armaan Malik. Before marrying Jennifer, Karan was married to Shraddha Nigam. They filed for divorce after 10 months of their marriage. He later started dating Jennifer, while Shraddha got married to Dill Mill Gaye actor Mayank Anand.

In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, Jennifer opened up about her divorce with Karan. She said, “My separation was out in the public, and I wasn’t even on social media. People were writing a lot of sh*t about him and me. And it was an invasion of privacy for both of us. That period was very stressful. I was lost and didn’t know what was happening. I went back into my shell and work helped me to come back with this energy.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor revealed she came out of the phase as a better and stronger person. “I am so thankful that this situation happened. I realised that there is so much more that I have to offer. I found this new life, and became Jennifer 2.0. When I look back at it, it was the best time of my life. At that time it didn’t feel so, but whatever happened happened and I’m so much better now.”

After his 2014 divorce with Jennifer, Karan met actor Bipasha Basu in 2015 on the sets of Alone and fell in love. The couple tied the knot on April 30, 2016.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON