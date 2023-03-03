Francesca Farago gives a kiss to her boyfriend Jesse Sullivan; fans love their PDA: 'You two are so cute'. Watch

Francesca Farago, known for his starring role in the popular dating show Perfect Match, recently took to Instagram to share an adorable video with his boyfriend and fellow YouTuber, Jesse Sullivan. The cute couple can be seen engaging in a bit of PDA as Francesca planted a sweet kiss on Jesse's lips. The pair can be seen enjoying the great outdoors with their furry companion, as they share quality time together. Their video oozes with perfect couple vibes and has left fans swooning. Fans flooded the comments section with messages of love and admiration for the couple, expressing their excitement and support for their relationship. (Also read: Francesca Farago says bf Jesse Sullivan gets death threats for being trans: 'We're normal people, doesn't deserve hate')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video posted by Francesca and her boyfriend Jesse Sullivan showed the couple enjoying some quality time in an outdoor location. Francesca was seen sporting an oversized grey coat over a black sweater and black pants, with her hair tied up in a bun. Jesse, on the other hand, was dressed in a grey thermal shirt paired with olive pants, and held a cute white dog. In the beginning of the video, Francesca held her smartphone in a steady position while she posed with Jesse, captured a sweet moment with her boyfriend. The couple then moved to an open area with a building in the background, where they struck a few more poses together. The highlight of the video was when Francesca gave a sweet kiss to Jesse, which left fans awestruck.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Towards the end of the video, the couple walked towards the camera, flashing big smiles and looking happy as ever. Jesse held onto their furry companion, who looked just as thrilled to be in the company of his loving owners.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Francesca wrote, “Dropping off my chiropractor bill @netflix.” Alicia Mccarvell commented, “You two are perfection. ”

Reacting to the post, one of Laura's fans commented, “Carried the show (Perfect Match) like Jesse is carrying that puppy.” Other fan commented, “But without you the show would be so boring haha.” A person asked, “Just curious why go on perfect match if you are dating this guy? Is it an open relationship? I'm confused.” “I love how it's obvious that Jesse loves Romeo almost as much as Francesca does", added one. “You two are so cute", wrote other. “Oh oh I just love you as a couple”, read other comment.

Francesca stared on a new dating reality show called Perfect Match, which was recently launched. The show's first episode was released on February 14. During her appearance on Nick Viall's podcast, Viall Files, she shared her discontent with the producers for making them live with men, stating, "It was extremely uncomfortable. I believe many people were not at ease with it, and a lot of them were not aware of this arrangement when they left for filming." She was romantically involved with Dom Gabriel, Abbey Humphreys and Damian Powers too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}