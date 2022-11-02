Kamal Haasan replies to Twitter user praising him for standing up for Shivin on Bigg Boss Tamil

Actor Kamal Haasan, who is currently busy as the host of the sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil while shooting for his upcoming Tamil film Indian 2, was recently lauded by audiences for standing up for the transgender community. He called out the disgraceful behaviour of one of the inmates, Azeem, who mocked fellow inmate Shivin, who is the second trans woman contestant in the history of the show.

In a clip that has surfaced on social media, Haasan can be seen schooling Azeem on his behaviour. Fans termed it the perfect roast of Azeem. They also said Haasan not only called out Azeem’s but also sent a strong message to the society.

In the beginning of the video, Haasan tells Azeem how he had stated that he wants to set a good example for his son with his actions. He goes on to tell him that he’s calling out his behaviour for his son.

“You’re your son’s hero. Your behaviour is setting a wrong example for him. If this is your strategy, let me warn all the inmates that this is how you behave and mock others. He will mock others with their body language. Let me tell the inmates as well as the audience about your behaviour. Let me prepare them and they’ll know what to do. This kind of behaviour is very infectious. I call it infectious because your fellow inmate Manikandan is copying your behaviour. I’m speaking on behalf of the whole community,” Haasan said.

Kamal Haasan's reply to the Twitter user.

A user on Twitter appreciated Haasan for calling out the contestants for their trans phobic behaviour.

He wrote: “The way @ikamalhaasan called out Azeem and Mani for their trans phobic behaviour in bb Tamil last week would have reached many houses. Well done. And he didn’t stop with that, he asked ADK to imitate others and also showed the difference between +.”

He further added: “What it means to laugh at others and laugh along with others. That’s powerful. And let us not forget, TV is an important medium. It reaches our homes, in our intimate spaces. (sic).”

Haasan mistook the gentleman’s identity as that of actor-filmmaker Moulee and replied to his comment. “You were one of the leaders who inspired humour without vulgarity or insult. We belong to a proud line of gentleman and I after you.” He later shared a clarification tweet, “I mistakenly thought it was Moulee, director and veteran actor. Anyway, thanks for your compliments.”

