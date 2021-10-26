Kapil Sharma cracks up as Rajkummar Rao takes a dig at his family planning: ‘Aapki life ka kya bharosa’

Kapil Sharma could not help but crack up as Rajkummar Rao took a playful dig at his family planning. Rajkummar and Kriti Sanon will be seen in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their new film Hum Do Hamare Do.

A new promo for The Kapil Sharma Show, shared online by Sony Entertainment Television, showed Rajkummar and Kriti dancing on stage. Kapil asked them if they were inspired by his life to make Hum Do Hamare Do. The title of the film is also a family planning slogan to encourage couples to have no more than two children.

Rajkummar replied, “Aapki life se? Aapki life ka kya bharosa? Agle saal, hum do hamare teen ho jaaye, phir uske baad hum do hamare chaar ho jaaye (Inspired by your life? What guarantee is there? Next year, you might have three children and the year after that, you might have four).” The comment cracked Kapil and Archana Puran Singh up.

Kapil has two children - Anayra and Trishaan - with his wife Ginni Chatrath. The fact that his kids were born in quick succession of each other is the subject of several jokes on The Kapil Sharma Show.

When Neetu Kapoor came on The Kapil Sharma Show, she jokingly asked Kapil to give Ginni some ‘rest’. However, he had a funny reply at the ready. He said that when his daughter Anayra was born in December 2019, the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country. When his son Trishaan was born, it marked the beginning of the second wave. “Beech mein afwah aa rahi thi ki teesri leher bhi aa sakti hai. Meri biwi mere ko dekh ke (There were also rumours that there might be a third wave. My wife looked at me),” he trailed off and burst out laughing.