Kapil Sharma reacts to shout-out in Netflix's Ray, sends wishes to Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma reacted to actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's tweet calling him the 'one and only'. There was a humorous reference to Kapil in Spotlight, director Vasan Bala's entry in the recently released Netflix anthology series Ray. Spotlight featured Harsh, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Radhika Madan, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

On Tuesday, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor tweeted a news report about the Kapil Sharma reference, and wrote, "One and only." Kapil responded to Harsh's tweet, and wrote, "Love n best wishes always brother," adding heart and folded hands emojis.

🤗❤️ love n best wishes always brother 🙏 https://t.co/cUD354puhB — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) June 29, 2021

In the film, Harsh plays a one-note star named Vik. When Vik is told that the hotel room he'd been staying in has been given to a godwoman named Divya didi, he offers to bribe the hotel manager to get the room back. He offers to get the manager passes to Kapil Sharma's show and arrange a meet-and-greet.

Kapil has been on hiatus from his show, to spend time with wife Ginni Chatrath after the birth of their second child, a boy named Trishaan. The couple also has a daughter, Anayra. Kapil recently shared the first picture of his two children together, on the occasion of Father's Day.

Bharti Singh recently shared a selfie video with her The Kapil Sharma Show co-stars Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, announcing that the show's return is imminent. She shared the videos with stickers saying 'we back' and 'good news'.

Ray, based on the short stories of writer-director Satyajit Ray, is a four-part anthology featuring entries by Vasan Bala, Srijit Mukherji, and Abhishek Chaubey. The cast includes Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal, Gajraj Rao, and others. Kapil himself has a Netflix project in the works.