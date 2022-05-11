Kapil Sharma responds to a fan who made his sketch but wasn't allowed to give it during TKSS: Came from Lucknow for this

On Wednesday, a Kapil Sharma fan shared a sketch that he made for the comedian on Twitter. The fan also said that he came to his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, from his hometown Lucknow, to gift him the sketch but he wasn't allowed to do so. Kapil responded to his tweet and apologized. Also Read: Kapil Sharma asks Kartik Aaryan why he makes ‘jodi’ with all his female co-stars. Watch the actor's reply

Sharing a picture of Kapil's sketch, a fan named Manish Gupta wrote, “Hi @KapilSharmaK9 sir, myself Manish Gupta, meine sketch banaya tha aapka, @akshaykumar sir, @ManushiChhillar mam ka and aapke pure team members ke liye. Aaj mein aapke show pe aaya tha yeh dene ke liye but they did not allow me. Lucknow se aaiya tha mein itna dur se (Hi Kapil Sharma sir. My name is Manish Gupta. I made sketches of you, Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar and the rest of the team members. I came to your show today but wasn't allowed to give it to you guys. I came from Lucknow)."

Kapil replied to his tweets, saying, “Hi Manish, thank you for the beautiful sketch and sorry for the inconvenience. The studio was full that’s why they didn’t allow, see you some other time. Lots of love.”

Manish replied to Kapil's tweet, “Thank you for your response sir. Means a lot. Waiting to visit again sir. Hope to meet you next time successfully sir.” Another Kapil fan wrote, “People's Star Kapil Sharma." While one wrote, “Amazing sketch,” many praised Kapil for addressing the fan's tweet.

Kapil Sharma hosts popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Television. He has previously acted in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi. Earlier this year, he commenced the shooting of his next film with filmmaker Nandita Das. Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Nandita's untitled project, will feature Kapil in the role of a food delivery rider.

