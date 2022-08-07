Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Karan Kundrra says he would marry Tejasswi Prakash soon: 'Everything is going right'

Karan Kundrra says he would marry Tejasswi Prakash soon: 'Everything is going right'

Published on Aug 07, 2022 11:34 AM IST
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra may soon get married, hinted the latter during a chat with Shardul Thakur. He also said that there are absolutely no roadblocks in their wedding. 
Karan Kundrra shares a light moment with Tejasswi Prakash at the HT India's Most Stylish Awards. (ANI)(Sunil Khandare)
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are regularly spotted together by the paparazzi either on sets or on outings in the city. Karan has now confirmed that they will soon get married as everything is in place for the two of them. They have been in relationship ever since they came together on Bigg Boss 15 and are now addressed as TejRan on social media.

The two came close during their time on Bigg Boss 15, which was won by Tejasswi Prakash and Karan was the second runner-up. Since then, they have made several joint appearances on various TV shows and events.

On being asked if he was planning to tie the knot with Tejasswi, Karan told Filmy Mirchi in an interview, “Jaldi hi honi chahiye (it should happen soon.” He also shared, “Everything is going right. Everything is going wonderful.” Later, he also added, “Miyan bhi raazi, biwi bhi raazi, kazi bhi raazi (the husband is ready, the wife is ready, the officiant is also ready).”

Talking more about her, Karan said, “She's kind of endearing as a person. She is extremely different. I used to keep watching her all day (in Bigg Boss house) and think 'thodi ajeeb hai ye ladki (this girl is a bit weird). There was something that attracted me towards her.” He said that during Bigg Boss 15, he simply used to find her entertaining as she was “cute and genuine and did these little things.”

Karan and Tejasswi recently came out with a new romantic track, 'Baarish Aayi Hai. Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben have sung the song. The couple earlier featured in a sad-romantic song, Rula Deti Hai.

Karan was earlier a host on Dance Deewane Junior, which wrapped up last month. Tejasswi is currently seen in the lead role on Ekta Kapoor's show, Naagin.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

