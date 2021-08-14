Karan Mehra, amid ongoing feud with wife Nisha Rawal, shares throwback video of son: '75 days since I saw you last'

Television actor Karan Mehra, who is currently involved in a domestic dispute with his wife Nisha Rawal, has shared a video with their son Kavish Mehra. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Karan dropped a throwback video in which the father-son duo was seen playing together.

In the old video, Kavish and Karan Mehra sat on the floor. Karan had his back towards the camera. Kavish, a toddler then, took off his red cap and gave it to his father who then put it on his head again. Karan captioned the video, "75 days since I saw you last little Mehra @kavishmehra and counting."

Taking to the comments section fans dropped heart, fire and heart-eye emojis. Several of them wrote “you are the best my rockstar love you so much”, "we are always with you, be strong rockstar", "lots of strength to you", "love u both" and "lovely".

Earlier this year, Karan was accused of domestic violence by Nisha Rawal. She also filed a police complaint. He got arrested in May for allegedly assaulting Nisha but was released on bail after a few hours. Nisha had alleged that Karan pushed her against a wall and hurt her head. She had also alleged that he was having an affair.

Reacting to the allegations, Karan had claimed that he was being framed by her and felt Kavish wasn't safe with her. Karan had told ANI in June, "Nisha has been lying. I have never tried to harm her in any way. Speaking of the domestic violence incident, it is a big lie. In fact, she barged into my bedroom while I was talking to my mother over the phone. All of a sudden she started abusing me and my family. She even spat on me. When I told her not to spit, she said, 'Ab dekho kya hota hai' (now see what happens), and the very next second she banged her head on a wall."

He had also said, "I feel my son is not safe with Nisha anymore. Earlier I happily decided to let Kavish live with Nisha but now I really don't know. I don't want my child to get affected. I am really worried about him. It's heartbreaking to see whatever is happening."

Karan and Nisha tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed Kavish in 2017. He rose to fame with his performance as Naitik Singhania in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It also starred actor Hina Khan in the lead.