Karan Wahi hints at Bigg Boss 20 wildcard entry after ex Uditi Singh joins the show: ‘Ho sakta hai…’

Television actor Karan Wahi has once again got fans talking about his rumoured Bigg Boss 20 entry. While the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant is yet to confirm if he will enter the reality show, a conversation with co-contestant Avinash Mishra in his latest vlog has only added to the speculation. Karan’s comment about viewers possibly seeing him in the Bigg Boss house has now left fans wondering if there is more to the rumour than meets the eye.

Avinash Mishra hints at Bigg Boss 20 entry of Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi hints at Bigg Boss 20 after ex-girlfriend Uditi Singh’s entry, says he’ll decide after Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 comes to an end.

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Karan was the first to bring up the possibility, hinting early in the vlog that viewers might see him in the Bigg Boss house by the time it was out. He then added to the speculation with, “Ho sakta hai iske baad tum mujhe Bigg Boss ke ghar mein dekho (You might see me in the Bigg Boss house after this).” It was not clear if Karan was merely pulling Avinash’s leg or dropping a genuine hint about what could be coming next.

Things got a little more interesting when Avinash appeared to bring up Karan’s former relationship with Uditi Singh, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. He said, “This time, people you already know are also coming to Bigg Boss,” which sounded like a reference to someone from Karan’s past. But Avinash quickly backtracked and added, “I was talking about Kanika Mann, by the way.”

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{{^usCountry}} When Avinash asked him directly about Bigg Boss, Karan admitted that he had been encouraged to consider the show. He said, “Avinash had fully prepped me, telling me, ‘Bro, just go’.” Avinash, meanwhile, made it clear that he himself was still undecided about whether he would want to enter the reality show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Avinash asked him directly about Bigg Boss, Karan admitted that he had been encouraged to consider the show. He said, “Avinash had fully prepped me, telling me, ‘Bro, just go’.” Avinash, meanwhile, made it clear that he himself was still undecided about whether he would want to enter the reality show. {{/usCountry}}

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Karan also explained that he wants to focus on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 before making any call on Bigg Boss. Talking about his plans, he said, “I want to be in the spotlight; actually, I'm thinking that if I make it to the Khatron finale, I'll decide then whether or not I want to go to Bigg Boss.” Avinash then had some fun with Karan over his comment about wanting the “limelight”, keeping the entire conversation light but leaving the Bigg Boss question unanswered.

Uditi Singh has already addressed Karan’s possible entry

Uditi Singh had also been asked about the possibility of Karan joining Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard. While discussing how she would react if her former boyfriend entered the show, Uditi dismissed the idea and said, “I don't think he'll come in as a wildcard. If he were coming, he would have started from the beginning.”

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She also joked about being able to handle the situation, saying, “If I can tolerate so many people, then I can certainly tolerate him too.” Uditi made it clear that their relationship is firmly in the past, revealing that they broke up around three to four years ago. She also said that she has moved on and likes someone else.

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About their relationship

In the recent episode, Uditi was seen talking with fellow contestants, including Qazi Touqeer, Mahhi Vij, and Aman Gandhi. When Mahhi said that, many thought Uditi would come to the show with her ex. Uditi, without namedropping Karan, shared that his entry would not affect her much, adding that she had ‘moved on' from the relationship long ago.

“Woh saath bhi aa jata toh mere liye any other contestant type hi hota. There are so many people here jinse mai baat nahi karti (Even if he had come along, he would have been just like any other contestant to me. There are so many people here whom I don't talk to). Itna koi chakkar nahi hai mujhe, maine kabka move on kar liya hai. It's been so long I have moved on (There is no such issue for me; I moved on a long time ago. It's been so long, I have moved on),” she said.

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Karan and Uditi were in a relationship for more than two years, and broke up in 2022. Karan is currently competing in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. He is known for appearing in TV shows such as Remix, Dill Mill Gaye, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhlaja. He also appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 13.