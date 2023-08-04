Karanvir Bohra responds after Soundous Moufakir accuses him of objectification, sexist comments: 'I'm not sorry'

After model-dancer Soundous Moufakir accused Karanvir Bohra of objectifying her, he has now reacted to it. It all began at an award function recently, where Soundous was honoured. Taking to Instagram Stories, Soundous said, "I have been down with fever so didn't get the time and the energy to speak about an incident that happened in @iifta_awardsofficial Award nomination!"

Soundous shared a clip from the event. In it, she spoke Hindi and the host said that she deserved an award for that as well. He then turned towards Karanvir sitting in the audience. In a clip, shared by Soundous, Karanvir is heard saying, "Tu yeh award le ja (You take this award)." The host then pointed at Soundous, and asked, "Should I take this award home?" Soundous raised her eyebrows and said, "Aise kaise baat karte rahe hai (How are you talking)?"

She also posted a note, which read, "'Take this award home' says @karanvirbohra to the host, objectifying me. This is a common objectification faced by multiple women inside this industry and outside, all over the world. So let me just say this – I'm not an award, I'm not a trophy, I'm not something you can just joke about taking home. The way men are always ready to demean a woman's achievements and their proud moments by passing sexist, misogynistic comments disgusts me and I wonder when this will stop."

Soundous posted more clips and reiterated her statement. She also said that Karanvir passed the comment in Hindi thinking that she wouldn't understand, which was the 'strawberry on the cake'. Soundous added that when she called out his remark he turned it into a joke. In the clip, she said, “I am not an award or a trophy. You cannot joke about me taking me home. I hope that you guys speak about such things if it happens with you."

Karanvir clarifies his remark

Karanvir took to Instagram Stories and shared a video clarifying his stance. Without taking Soundous' name he mentioned the incident and said that he generally wouldn't respond to those who seek attention.

Karanvir continued, “This lady made a statement about me after a week apparently me making a remark on her, that's what she thought. But I am pretty glad that the lady put up the video." He then added that while the host addressed him with the question, his response was that of sarcasm. Karanvir said, "The idea was, it was sarcasm, that don't flirt with her on stage. Then he said, ‘Arre main isko ghar le jau (Should I take her home)?’ So that was his comment. So if she felt bad, she should have felt bad about his statement. I never told her. My straight comment was to the host."

Karanvir says he isn't sorry

“When something like this would happen, I would genuinely say sorry. Naturally, if anyone is hurt because of me, it is my responsibility to apologise and clear the matter. But in this case, I am really sorry, but I am not sorry because I didn’t say anything to you. The host objectified you. So you misunderstood that and yes, your Hindi is not that clear and you don’t understand it clearly, so you need to learn Hindi. So if you want to make it another post or story, please make it for the host. Thank you very much, have a very good day, may God bless you," he concluded his video.

