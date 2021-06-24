Karanvir Sharma on his Covid experience, says quarantine changes you as a person

When Karanvir Sharma contracted Covid last month while shooting for his daily soap, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani in Goa, it was stressful for the actor to say in the least. “It was definitely a mental challenge! It was important for me to be active both physically and mentally. Yes, it does get scary, especially when you check your oxygen level every day,” says Sharma, who revealed initially, he had mild symptoms which escalated quickly.

“I started the medication on time and also followed the desi nuskas suggested to overcome the virus along with the medication. The toughest part was the quarantine as it changes you as a person. To ensure that you and people around you be safe, was of the utmost priority. I am just glad and thankful that I survived and fought Covid well,” he says.

This year, times have been tough for the entertainment industry, as shoots had to be shifted out of Mumbai, adding to additional costs for producers in the Covid-era. But Sharma is glad that things are gradually returning back to normal. “So many people have gone through so much. I know of so many individuals and family members, friends, relatives who have faced the negative repercussions of the virus. My heart goes out to them but right now, we need to keep moving on. My mantra is no matter what happens in life, I wake up every day with a lot of compassion, thanking God for the blessing that I am here today, feeling healthy and able to work with a smile on my face.”

Thankful for his work and his show, he admits that working is very difficult in Covid times. “Wearing masks all the time when you are not shooting, constant sanitization of the sets and oneself -everything has to be taken care of. But in the end, an actor’s job is to entertain the audience and overcome the challenges that come in the way. The show must go on,” he signs off.