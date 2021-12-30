Karanvir Sharma recalls tough year with Covid battle and end of TV show

This year has been a mixed bag for actor Karanvir Sharma. On one hand the actor is glad to have had the opportunity to dabble with some newer avenues in his career like films and music videos, there were low moments as well when he contracted Covid and saw his show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani go off air.

“It has been a roller coaster for sure to be honest. It has been very eventful with the whole pandemic and lockdown, me contracting the virus and then working in these tough conditions. I am very grateful for the love that I got for my TV show but then it is sad that it was short-lived,” shares Sharma.

Recalling that tough period from this year, the actor says he got Covid-19 when he was shooting his TV show in Goa after restrictions were put in place in Maharashtra regarding shoots.

“It was during the second wave of the pandemic. We were shooting show Shaurya Ki Anokhi Kahani and the infection rate at that time was quite high. It was scary for me. Also the kind of responsibility you have as an actor, you can’t be out of circuit for too long. I called my producers and the first thing I asked that what about my character, but she assured that I need to focus on health. But yes, that period was tough coping with all that,” he explains.

But he did have some good things to take his mind away from the negative aspects.

“I did a film with Yami Guatam and now I am looking at other venues as well on the OTT space. I directed a new music video also and did another song Aankhein Band Karke. All in all it was okay,” he ends.