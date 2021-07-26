Kareena Kapoor says she and Taimur Ali Khan are fans of Super Dancer 4, reveals her favourite contestant

Kareena Kapoor has revealed that she and her son Taimur Ali Khan are fans of Super Dancer 4. The actor made the confession when her sister, actor Karisma Kapoor had made a special call to Kareena during her recent appearance on the show.

Karisma Kapoor was seen as a special guest on the recently aired episode of Super Dancer 4. The actor appeared to be filling in for Shilpa Shetty, who is currently embroiled in the controversy surrounding her husband Raj Kundra's arrest.

During the show, a contestant named Pari had impressed Karisma with her dance and her curiosity about Kareena. As a result, Karisma decided to call Kareena. As reported by Pinkvilla, Kareena told the five-year-old dancer, “Main aapki fan hun, kyunki maine aapka dance dekha hai… and kya dance karti hain aap! (I'm your big fan because I have seen you dance and what a performer you are!) I wish I was there so that I could have seen your dance live. Actually, I am a fan of Super Dancer because itne saare talented contestants hai (because there are so many talented contestants). But Pari, you have won my heart. I want to say that Taimur also loves Super Dancer and wo bhi aap sabhi ka fan hai (He's also a big fan of you all)! We both enjoy the show together.”

In the episode, Karisma also spoke about growing up with Kareena. The sisters, who have an age difference of six years, were poles apart from each other. "Main bohot bholi thi…(I was very naive) woh (Kareena) bohot natkhat (She was very naughty). Since childhood, Kareena was a very inquisitive child. Usko knowledge ka bohot shauq tha (She was a curious child). She would always keep gauging everything in life, to gain knowledge… since a young age," she said.

“Mujhe actually school main na, dance, debating, competitions… in sab cheezon main bohot shauq tha (I was interested in dance, debating and competitions when I was in school). I was very sporty and artistic. But we all have to study, right? Education sab se important hai. But you should also pursue your hobbies. I think that’s what I did," she added.

Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan in the lead. The actor has Laal Singh Chaddha, with Aamir Khan, and Takht, helmed by Karan Johar in the pipeline. Karisma, on the other hand, made her acting comeback in 2020 with the digital series Mentalhood.