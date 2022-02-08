Karishma Tanna dances to Sajna Tere Liye as she walks towards Varun Bangera waiting in mandap on wedding day. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On her wedding day, Karishma Tanna danced for Varun Bangera as he waited in the mandap. Watch the video here.
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera on their wedding day.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 07:53 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Karishma Tanna, who recently tied the knot with businessman Varun Bangera, danced to Sajna Tere Liye Sajna as she walked towards him on their wedding day. In a video shared by Karishma on Monday, she grooved to the track by Badshah and Payal Dev as she proceeded towards the mandap where Varun was waiting.

In the video, Karishma Tanna said, "My dearest Varun, as I walk towards you today my heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. This one is for you because truly kinna sona taenu rab ne banaya (how amazing a person God has created)."

As the song by Rashmeet Kaur played, Karishma was seen walking under a canopy decorated with flowers. The bride was dressed in her pink lehenga with a veil. Later, she lifted her veil and said, "Baby, can we skip to the good part."

After they blew kisses at each other, the song Sajna Tere Liye started playing. Karishma was seen dancing as several of her friends, including choreographer Terence Lewis, came and joined her. They flashed boards with messages for Varun.

Karishma's girlfriends also joined her as they all grooved to the song. The actor was then seen walking with a rose towards Varun. After reaching the mandap, she went on her knees and gave him the flower. The video ended with the couple sharing a hug.

Sharing the clip, Karishma dropped a red heart emoji and also tagged Varun. "Bridal entry song specially sung by @rashmeetkaurofficial," she wrote in the caption.

Karishma and Varun got married in Mumbai at a venue overlooking the sea at sunset on February 5. On Monday, she shared a video giving a glimpse of her post-wedding rituals. She posted a clip as she prepared a sweet dish at her home.

At the end of the clip, we can see Varun feeding her the dessert she had cooked. "Pehli rasoi. Kuch meetha ho jaaye (Let's have something sweet first)," Karishma captioned the post.

