Karishma Tanna smiles as Varun Bangera dries her mehendi with hair dryer, couple poses for paparazzi. Watch

Ahead of their wedding on February 5, a cute video of Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera from their mehendi ceremony was shared online by fan clubs with their wedding hashtag - ‘Kar Got Her Var’. In the clip, she is seen sitting on a chair, smiling and chatting animatedly, as he helped her dry the mehendi on her feet with a hair dryer.

One video also showed Karishma and Varun coming out to pose for the paparazzi. She gave them a glimpse of her hands, which were adorned with henna.

Karishma and Varun kicked off their wedding festivities with a haldi ceremony. She shared a solo picture of herself posing and wrote, “Happiness galore, the smile says it all.” A video shared by her wedding photographer showed a few glimpses from the function, including the couple sharing a kiss and playing a game in which they had to find a ring in a bowl filled with milk and rose petals.

Last year, in November, Karishma got engaged to Varun. While she kept the news under wraps, one of her friends shared a picture of them lovingly looking at each other and wrote, “To infinity and beyond... Congratulations babies.” Later that month, Ekta Kapoor shared a video with the couple from what appeared to be a post-engagement party. “Congrats Varun and Karishma! Best wishes for an awesome future together,” she wrote.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in December, Karishma reflected on 2021, which was the year she got engaged and also had two OTT releases - Lahore Confidential and Bullets. “2021 was very good. Both personally and professionally. It has been overwhelming and I am thankful for every bit of it. I feel blessed. I am looking forward to lots of positivity, patience, understanding, growth in career and personal life and happiness in 2022!” she said.

